Online video to overtake traditional TV?

|
A YouGov report commissioned by digital media specialist RealNetworks has revealed that the number of people who consume video content online is on course to challenge that of traditional TV-based content.

The results of the report showed that for 18 to 25 year olds, almost half (46 per cent) split their video consumption time at least equally between their computers and traditional TV platforms. For a third of these people, a computer is now their favourite option.

The older generations still seem to prefer traditional TV services but even amongst the 36 to 45 year olds, one in five said that they spend at least 50 per cent of their video viewing time on a computer.

Marili 't Hooft-Bolle of RealNetworks said: "It’s still early days for online video but as each year passes the quality and breadth of online video content increases dramatically and the tools to access, manage, share and consume the content grow ever more sophisticated".

Hooft-Bolle said that Real are developing tools to make it even easier to share videos across different platforms. When we spoke to Hooft-Bolle she also told us that Real would be making an exciting announcement in the near future.

RealNetwork's report also showed, however, that the uptake for mobile video isn't proving to be as popular. Although 70 per cent of respondents stated at least one occasion when they might want to watch video content on their mobile phones, only 10 per cent of respondents had consumed more than 10 minutes of mobile video in a week.

The report certainly throws up a few interesting points but we want to know what you, the Pocket-lint readers think? Do you love a bit of online video watching? Do you watch more than 10 minutes of video a week on your mobile? If so, what do you watch? Let us know, using the comments section below.

