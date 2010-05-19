  1. Home
HANNspree gets in the World Cup mood with the HANNSsoccer 28 TV

HANNspree is a sucker for a novelty. If it's not launching a digital photo frame shaped like a giraffe, it's launching a polar bear TV. And it's at it again with the HANNSsoccer 28 TV, which is a 28-inch full HD television, in the form of a football.

Luckily though, we've all caught the football fever at Pocket-lint. We're all just so excited about the second leg of the Rotherham v Aldershot League Two play-off semi-final tonight. Can Kevin Dillon's boys overcome the one goal margin? Only joking, we're all football mad because it's World Cup week. So we're loving the look of the HANNSsoccer 28.

It's capable of 1080p video, has 2 HDMI ports, a VGA port, a DVB-T digital tuner, a contrast ratio of 10,000:1 and a response time of 5ms.

If you're looking to get your World Cup party off the ground then this could be the perfect talking point.

It's currently showing in the HANNspree E-Store for €499, but we're told a sterling option will soon be available and will cost £429. It's probably a bit more than you'd usually pay for a 28-inch TV of this spec, but no-one's going to take a picture of your 28-inch flat screen are they?

