These Back to the Future II concept drawings give an interesting view of 2015

The day has come and we finally get to the exact date Marty McFly and Doc Brown visited in Back to the Future II, which represented 30 years into the future at the time.

There will be other BTTF-style celebrations throughout 21 October 2015, including our own look at the gadgets featured in the film and their real-life counterparts, however we've also unearthed a bit of a find that says more about how people in the 80s thought 2015 might look.

Here are 12 concept drawings produced by the original artists who worked on the movie. And they even include some of the tech ideas that didn't quite make the final cut.

Take the Kodak Sports Almanac for example - a radically different concept to the traditional magazine with dust cover eventually used in Back to the Future II. Not only did it assume that magazines would come on CD in the future, its LCD screen was smaller than a cheap-as-chips phones.

There's also a couple of concepts we can't even begin to describe, which didn't really make it onto the screen. Although the Hoverboard concept is about as close to the real thing as could be.

Have a flick through the gallery above to check them all out. It at least gives some great background material for one of the best movies around.