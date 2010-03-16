Cameron's Titanic to get 3D makeover
James Cameron has confirmed that he will be re-releasing box office smash and multi-Oscar winning film Titanic in 2012 in 3D.
“They’re converting Clash of the Titans in eight weeks. But I’m guessing six months to a year to do it right. We’re targeting spring of 2012 for the release (of a 3D version of Titanic), which is the 100 year anniversary of the sailing of the ship,” said Cameron in a recent interview with USA today.
The comments come as the TV world readies themselves for the launch of a range of 3D Ready TVs from Sony, LG, Samsung and Panasonic.
However before you think that means everything is going to become 3D in the very near future, don't. Cameron admits that it isn't "economically feasible to start converting old episodes of MASH to 3D because it won't look good." Before going on to say that, "It's never going to be as good as if you shot it in 3D, but think of it as sort of 2.8D".
As for fans of Avatar, although Cameron wouldn't officially state a date, the filmmaker is hoping for a "Fall 2010" release date.
