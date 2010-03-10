  Western Digital My Passport AV Portable Media Drives come TV ready

Western Digital has announced a range of new My Passport drives specifically for video storage and playback.

The new My Passport AV portable media drives come with 320GB of capacity and let users simply connect the USB drive to an enabled Blu-ray player or USB enabled TV to watch content with the minimum of effort.

So far that means Sony's 2010 range of Blu-ray players, some Samsung, JVC and Philips televisions, Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Sony's PS3 console.

The new drives also support Sony's Direct Copy feature that lets Handycam users offload and archive HD video directly to a My Passport AV portable media drive without a computer.

"With more and more devices capable of generating and playing back HD video - camcorders, Blu-ray players, game consoles - portable hard drives are the best solution for this 8 GB-per-hour capacity-intensive content", says Dale Pistilli, vice president of marketing for WD's branded products group.

The new 320GB drive is available now for $109.99 in the US.