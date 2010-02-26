IWOOT offers MiLi iPhone projector

IWOOT has just dropped us word that it's now selling a portable pico-projector that's specifically designed for the iPhone and iPod. The MiLi iPhone projector allows you to throw a 70-inch image on a clear, flat vertical surface, and can be used with both videos and photos.

When you want to use it, all you need to do is flip it open, and in the space that the lens unit took up, insert your device. It'll dock an iPhone or iPod of any type, but there's also an AV in/out function that'll let you plug other video sources in - a laptop, or a different mobile phone. It includes stereo speakers, so you won't need to share a waxy pair of headphones around.

It charges via USB, and a 3-hour charge will give you 1.5 hours of viewing time. It'll also charge any device that's plugged into it, including the ability to charge non-Apple mobile phones. One thing that we don't know, however, is what kind of lumens this will chuck out - we'd be surprised if it's very strong, so be prepared to close curtains.

The MiLi iPhone Projector costs £230, and purports to be available now, though IWOOT is displaying it as "Out of Stock" at the time of writing. Check back later, instead.