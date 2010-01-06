Sling Monitor 150 to catch media with no box at all

Sling Media Inc is at it again at CES. The company has slung from a box, it's caught with a box and now it's planning on doing it without a box at all.

Meet the Sling Monitor 150 and allow us to break your hearts right from the off - you can't buy it. It's a light weight, 15.6-inch, 720p display housing wireless HD streaming technology that means you can watch a full HD program - were the display up to it - over your home network, from wherever your main HD PVR is situated. The upshot being this unit can be placed anywhere in the house without the need for another box or cables.

Essentially, what we're talking about here is a an internal dual-band (2.5 GHz/5 GHz) 802.11n networking device with an MIMO antenna and support for WEP, WPA and WPA2 security that the company will be offering to TV manufacturers to integrate into their products.

It's perfect for screens in the kitchen, home office, workshop or even bathroom. You can watch both live TV and any recorded content sitting on your home's primary unit as well as control it all remotely as well. Very neat indeed and we sincerely hope the screen makers of the world take Sling Media up on this. Expect more for your wireless HD home at CES 2010.