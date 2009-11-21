Picture in Picture TV goes into overdrive, 64 picture overdrive
You probably don't use the picture in picture feature much on your television, but what if you could watch up to 64 channels at once on your television at home?
If 64 isn't enough, what about four times that much? (You would need four TVs, of course.) That's what one company has done here in an attempt to show off the fact that it can optimize its servers to work with multiple streams.
How is it working? If you really must know, it's 64 HD VLC media windows tiled to run at once per television rather than on live TV (your bandwidth probably wouldn't cope). The bad news is that you aren't really likely to see this in your home any time soon. Still, it made us do a double take when we walked past it at the web 2.0 expo in New York.
