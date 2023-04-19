Pocket-lint

Netflix and Disney+ password sharing illegal in UK, says IPO photo 1 1
Netflix
Free Netflix sharing days will soon be over in your region too

After trials in a few countries, Netflix will implement its paid account sharing more globally soon.

By 
Nvidia Shield TV and Shield TV Pro 1
Nvidia
Nvidia Shield TV update kills off one feature but simplifies the experience

Nvidia has pushed an update to its Shield TV devices that finally ditches Gamestream in favour of GeForce Now.

By 
Best 42-inch TVs 1
amazon
Amazon brings its Fire TV Omni QLEDs to the UK along with the 4 and 2 Series

We've been waiting a long time for this.

By 
Sky Glass free Apple TV Plus showing Ted Lasso 1
TVs
Sky Glass and Sky Stream users get 6-months of Apple TV+ for free

Sky customers can save more than £40 while enjoying Ted Lasso and more.

By 
BBC HQ external 1
bbc
Regional BBC One HD service roll out finally gets to Freeview and YouView

Free-to-air TV viewers in the UK will get regional news programming in HD at last.

By 
YouTube TV multiview showing four basketball games on one screen 1
YouTube
YouTube TV puts four streams on-screen at once but there's a catch

You can watch four streams at once just in time for March Madness.

By 
Six Nations 2020 How to watch listen and follow the rugby action image 1 1
bbc
Six Nations 2023: How to watch, listen and follow the rugby action

The Six Nations will see England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales contest the Championship Trophy during February and March.

By 
Google Chromecast remote stood leaning against the Chromecast box 1
google
Google TV rolls out a revamped, cleaner home page on Chromecast

A new Google TV home page is rolling out on Chromecast and it's all change.

By 
MLS Season Pass 1
apple
Apple could ditch the MLS Season Pass if nobody pays for it

The MLS Season Pass might not make it a full season, according to a report.

By 
Ted Lasso Season 2 sign 1
apple
Apple hosting free Ted Lasso 'Today at Apple' sessions in stores

You can design your own Ted Lasso poster in Apple Stores as part of the Today at Apple sessions.

By 
Apple TV and remote on wood table with popcorn 1
apple
The tvOS 16.3.3 update may fix your Siri Remote connectivity issues

Apple TV owners who suffer from Siri Remote connectivity problems should download this software update. And cross their fingers.

By 
F1 UHD on Sky Glass 1
TVs
Sky launches F1 Ultra HD channel just in time for new season to start

The F1 channel on Sky Sports goes 4K and HDR permanently.

By 
Sony Bravia XR TV range 2023 watched by lady and young boy 1
sony
Sony's 2023 TV range to come in all sizes and flavours, including QD-OLED and Mini LED

Sony has announced four new Bravia XR TV models that use different display technologies.

By 
Ted Lasso season 3 - Ted in AFC Richmond press room 1
roku
Roku owners can get 3-months of free Apple TV+

Free Apple TV+ just in time for Ted Lasso season 3.

By 
Netflix on a computer screen 1
Netflix
Netflix's prices are falling in over 100 territories - is yours one of them?

Netflix is reducing its prices in more than 100 countries at a time when other streaming services are increasing them.

By 
ITVX on Sky Q-1 1
TVs
ITVX comes to Sky Q at last

Sky Q was the last in Sky's TV services to get the latest ITV app.

By 
How To Watch The Uefa Champions League Final For Free image 2 1
BT
BT Sport to be renamed TNT Sports from July

The new service is the result of a merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.

By 
Golden Stage Warriors Chase Center from high in the stands 1
apple
NBA basketball could be Apple's next big streaming play

NBA basketball could come to Apple TV if new rumours are anything to go by.

By 
The Mandalorian and Grogu in a space craft 1
Disney
Disney is airing The Mandalorian's first ever episode on cable TV

Cable TV viewers are getting their first chance to watch The Mandalorian on 24 February.

By 
Amazon working on a Spider-Man Noir TV series 1
amazon
Amazon Prime Video developing Spider-Man Noir live-action TV series

Amazon is working with Marvel and Sony to give the Spider-Verse variant his own show.

By 
 