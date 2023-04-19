latest
Free Netflix sharing days will soon be over in your region too
After trials in a few countries, Netflix will implement its paid account sharing more globally soon.
Nvidia Shield TV update kills off one feature but simplifies the experience
Nvidia has pushed an update to its Shield TV devices that finally ditches Gamestream in favour of GeForce Now.
Amazon brings its Fire TV Omni QLEDs to the UK along with the 4 and 2 Series
We've been waiting a long time for this.
Sky Glass and Sky Stream users get 6-months of Apple TV+ for free
Sky customers can save more than £40 while enjoying Ted Lasso and more.
Regional BBC One HD service roll out finally gets to Freeview and YouView
Free-to-air TV viewers in the UK will get regional news programming in HD at last.
YouTube TV puts four streams on-screen at once but there's a catch
You can watch four streams at once just in time for March Madness.
Six Nations 2023: How to watch, listen and follow the rugby action
The Six Nations will see England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales contest the Championship Trophy during February and March.
Google TV rolls out a revamped, cleaner home page on Chromecast
A new Google TV home page is rolling out on Chromecast and it's all change.
Apple could ditch the MLS Season Pass if nobody pays for it
The MLS Season Pass might not make it a full season, according to a report.
Apple hosting free Ted Lasso 'Today at Apple' sessions in stores
You can design your own Ted Lasso poster in Apple Stores as part of the Today at Apple sessions.
The tvOS 16.3.3 update may fix your Siri Remote connectivity issues
Apple TV owners who suffer from Siri Remote connectivity problems should download this software update. And cross their fingers.
Sky launches F1 Ultra HD channel just in time for new season to start
The F1 channel on Sky Sports goes 4K and HDR permanently.
Sony's 2023 TV range to come in all sizes and flavours, including QD-OLED and Mini LED
Sony has announced four new Bravia XR TV models that use different display technologies.
Roku owners can get 3-months of free Apple TV+
Free Apple TV+ just in time for Ted Lasso season 3.
Netflix's prices are falling in over 100 territories - is yours one of them?
Netflix is reducing its prices in more than 100 countries at a time when other streaming services are increasing them.
ITVX comes to Sky Q at last
Sky Q was the last in Sky's TV services to get the latest ITV app.
BT Sport to be renamed TNT Sports from July
The new service is the result of a merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.
NBA basketball could be Apple's next big streaming play
NBA basketball could come to Apple TV if new rumours are anything to go by.
Disney is airing The Mandalorian's first ever episode on cable TV
Cable TV viewers are getting their first chance to watch The Mandalorian on 24 February.
Amazon Prime Video developing Spider-Man Noir live-action TV series
Amazon is working with Marvel and Sony to give the Spider-Verse variant his own show.