If you've been looking for a large-scale 4K OLED TV then here's a great deal - but you'll have to move fast, as it won't last long.

The 77-inch Sony AG9 has 33% off as part of the Amazon Prime sales, lasting until 18:00 PDT at the latest. It's one of those Lightning Deals, though, so when stock is gone it's gone!

• Sony AG9 77-inch 4K OLED TV, save $1500, now $2999: See the offer on Amazon

When we reviewed the AG9 back in 2019 we awarded it five stars, saying it "combines best-in-class upscaling, with a superb 4K HDR [high dynamic range] performance and innovative Acoustic Surface Audio+ sound system [which uses the TV's screen as a speaker]".

Despite it being a couple of years old now, it's still a masterclass OLED TV that we would certainly recommend.

The discount comes as part of Amazon's Prime Day sale, which includes a whole host of other products. Indeed, if you're looking for a smaller or cheaper telly then we've got you covered - you can find all the other Prime Day TV deals right here.

Writing by Jason Denwood. Editing by Mike Lowe.