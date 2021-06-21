Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV deals
  4. Sony TV deals

Sony's top-spec 77-inch OLED TV has 33% off - but only until 18:00 PDT, so hurry

Author image, Contributor · ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Sony Sony's top-spec 77-inch OLED TV has 33% off - but only until 18:00 PDT, so hurry
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - If you've been looking for a large-scale 4K OLED TV then here's a great deal - but you'll have to move fast, as it won't last long.

The 77-inch Sony AG9 has 33% off as part of the Amazon Prime sales, lasting until 18:00 PDT at the latest. It's one of those Lightning Deals, though, so when stock is gone it's gone!

• Sony AG9 77-inch 4K OLED TV, save $1500, now $2999: See the offer on Amazon

When we reviewed the AG9 back in 2019 we awarded it five stars, saying it "combines best-in-class upscaling, with a superb 4K HDR [high dynamic range] performance and innovative Acoustic Surface Audio+ sound system [which uses the TV's screen as a speaker]".

Despite it being a couple of years old now, it's still a masterclass OLED TV that we would certainly recommend.

The discount comes as part of Amazon's Prime Day sale, which includes a whole host of other products. Indeed, if you're looking for a smaller or cheaper telly then we've got you covered - you can find all the other Prime Day TV deals right here.

Writing by Jason Denwood. Editing by Mike Lowe.
Recommended for you
What's the best order to watch The Conjuring Universe movies?
What's the best order to watch The Conjuring Universe movies? By Maggie Tillman ·
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show?
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show? By Maggie Tillman ·
What order should you watch every Fast and Furious film?
What order should you watch every Fast and Furious film? By Britta O'Boyle ·
Sections TV