(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales see some great deals, including absolutely massive savings on TVs. Whether you're looking to get yourself a new TV for Christmas, or if you just want a deal on the latest television, then you're in the right place.

We're curating the best television deals - categorised by size - from the likes of Samsung, Sony, LG, Panasonic, Toshiba, Philips, Hisense and more. We're rounding up TV deals both for the US and the UK - just click through the links to see the deals you're most interested in.

Great for students or as bedroom TVs.

• Philips 43-inch PUS7855, now £329 (save £70). This Ambilight-enabled set is an absolute monster bargain. Click here to view the deal at Currys PC World

• Samsung 49-inch Q80T, now £799 (save £300). Hitting the sweet spot of its QLED range, this set is very fairly priced and has super picture quality. Check out the deal at Currys PC World

• Samsung 43-inch H8505, now £679 (save £170). This LED backlit 4K set is all about brightness. Check out the deal at Currys PC World

This is the size that most people choose to buy. We're expecting a lot more deals, but there are some pre-Black Friday offers already.

• Philips 50-inch PUS7805, now £369 (save £81). This Ambilight-enabled set will light up your life. See the deal on Amazon

• Philips 55-inch 55PUS9005, now £449 (save £130). This Ambilight-enabled set is an absolute monster bargain. Click here to view the deal at Currys PC World

• Philips 58-inch 58PUS7805, now £449 (save £100). A larger-scale Ambilight set for a smaller-scale price than usual. Click here to view the deal at AO



• Samsung 55-inch Q85T QLED, now £899 (save £400). A great Samsung TV, pushing 4K HDR with a healthy discount. Click here to view the deal at Currys PC World

• Sony 55-inch Bravia H9505, now £999 (save £400). This LED backlit telly is all about brightness. Click to see this deal on Currys PC World

If you've got a little more space, then going larger than 60-inches can give you a much more immersive experience. We're still waiting for the big screen deals to arrive.

• LG 65-inch CX OLED, now £1799 (save £700). If you want a top-end panel - this being an OLED with super deep blacks - then LG delivers the best in the business. Check out the deal at Currys PC World

• LG 65-inch GX OLED, now £2299 (save £700). Same panel as the CX, but with ultra-slim design for wall-mouting specifically. Check out the deal at Currys PC World



• Sony Bravia 65-inch A8, now £1999 (save £600). Sony's competitor to LG, this OLED offers superb picture qualityand cleverly uses the screen to produce the audio - so there are no unsightly speakers. Check out the deal at Currys PC World

• Samsung 65-inch Q80T, now £1299 (save £500). Hitting the sweet spot of its QLED range, this set is very fairly priced and has super picture quality. Check out the deal at Currys PC World

• Sony 65-inch Bravia H9505, now £1299 (save £400). This LED backlit telly is all about brightness. Click to see this deal on Currys PC World

• Samsung 65-inch Q85T, now £1499 (save £500). With even more backlight zones this second-from-top QLED panel offers super picture quality. Check out the deal at Currys PC World

If supersize is your aim then these massive panels won't fail to impress - just make sure you've got the space!

• Sony 75-inch H80, now £1199 (save £700). When 65in just wont cut it, this Sony set adds that extra diagonal length that you're looking for - without expanding the price. Check out the deal at Amazon

• Samsung 85-inch TU8000, now £1499 (save £600). If you want a huge panel then this whopper is a great option. The discount is whopping too. Check out the deal at Currys PC World

• Samsung 75-inch Q95T, now £2999 (save £1000). For the ultimate movie fan, this top-of-the-line set from Samsung has its most comprehensive backlighting setup for stunning QLED picture quality. Check out the deal at Currys PC World

The next step in the evolution, 8K offers around four times the resolution of 4K. It's ahead of the content curve right now, but for upscaling it can make good quality sources look out of this world.



• LG 65-inch NANO956NA, now £1999 (save £1000). More eye-popping detail than you can shake a stick at - and with a massive discount too! Check out the deal at Currys PC World

• Samsung 65-inch Q700, now £1999 (save £700). Samsung's handling of 8K with QLED technology makes for arguably the best Ultra-Ultra HD from any company out there. Check out the deal at AO

If you're looking for Black Friday deals from the biggest retailers in the US, then hit one of the links below and you'll go straight there.

The ideal size for smaller rooms or as a second or third TV.

• Samsung 32-inch Q50R QLED, now $399 (save $100). This small-scale 2019 model uses Samsung's top-spec QLED technology for colours that punch. It delivers big for a small package - and there's 20 per cent off. Click here to view the deal on Samsung store

• LG 43-inch UN7000 4K TV, now $249.99 ($100 off): LG offers great software and picture quality, at a scale that's friendly for smaller rooms. View the deal at Target here

The majority of TV sales come in the 50-60-inch sizes, with 55-inch being the average.

• TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series LED, now $249.99 ($150 savings). An exclusive to BestBuy, this TCL set has a very appealing asking price indeed. Bag one at BestBuy

• Hisense 55-inch H6510G 4K LED, now $299.99 (save $100). Big screen on a budget, that's what Hisense is all about. See the deal at BestBuy

• LG 55-inch UN7000 4K TV, now $349.99 ($50 off). Talk about a big-screen bargain. LG's 4K panel has great software too. View the deal at Target here

• Samsung 55-inch Q80T, now $849.99 (save $250). Hitting the sweet spot of its QLED range, this set is very fairly priced and has super picture quality. Check out the deal on Samsung Store



• Samsung 55-inch Q90T QLED, now $1299.99 (save $500): The top-end 4K Samsung QLED set for 2020 has a big chunk of change cut off its asking pice. Click here to view the deal on Samsung store

More and more people are looking for a bigger TV - where the biggest savings can be found. Not all retailers are push deals yet, but we'll update as they come online.

• Samsung 65-inch Q90T QLED, now $1899.99 (save $700). The top-end 4K Samsung QLED set for 2020 has a big chunk of change cut off its asking pice. Click here to view the deal on Samsung store | Also available at BestBuy

• Sanyo 65-inch Roku TV, now $398 (save $100). If you want big but don't want to pay big bucks - and don't mind that you won't be getting class-leading quality - then this easy-to-use Roku TV from Sanyo is a steal. See the Walmart deal

• LG 65-inch NANO90, now $1196.99 (save $1303): If you're set on a big brand and saving big then LG is the best in the business. And this is a great discount. View the deal at Walmart

• Sony Bravia 65-inch A8, now $1799 (save $1000). Sony's competitor to LG, this OLED offers superb picture qualityand cleverly uses the screen to produce the audio - so there are no unsightly speakers. Check out the deal at BestBuy

If supersize is your aim then these massive panels won't fail to impress - just make sure you've got the space!

• Samsung 75-inch Q80T, now $2,199 (save $500). Hitting the sweet spot of its QLED range, this set is very fairly priced and has super picture quality at this massive size. Check out the deal at BestBuy

