(Pocket-lint) - If you're holding out for Amazon Prime Day before you pick up a new 4K TV, you're in luck - we're expecting to see plenty of discounts on some great options this year.

There's still plenty of time to figure out your strategy, and, in order to help you budget and plan, we'll be using this guide to preview the annual sales event and show you some of the best deals from last year.

Without further ado, then, let's get into it.

Prime Day 2022 US TV deals | Prime Day 2022 UK TV deals

It wasn't clear until Amazon's spilt the details in its blog post detailing Q1 results, but it's now been confirmed that Prime Day 2022 will take place on 12-13 July.

Deals are expected to start at 03:00 EDT (08:00 BST), though, interestingly, Amazon has also noted that some deals will appear as early as 21 June. As you might expect, Prime Day is also very widespread this time around, with more than 20 countries involved.

If recent history is anything to go by, we'll be featuring deals from Sony, LG, Samsung, Panasonic, Philips, Sony, and more in this dedicated deals guide.

Nothing is guaranteed of course, but the savings are usually spread across every size range, too. There'll usually less 65-inch options than 55-inch models, say, as the latter is a more popular category, but pretty much everybody is catered for thanks to the sheer number of TVs on offer each year.

Our advice is always to plan ahead. First, decide what size TV will fit your space, then narrow down your brands based on a rough budget. By the time Prime Day rolls around, you'll be ready to pounce if one of your favourite options pops up.

If you'll looking for Prime Day deals in the US, below are some examples of what we saw last year. Sizes start small and get larger as you scroll down.

Ideal as a bedroom TV

• Toshiba 32-inch LF221U21 - now $129.99, save $70. Fire TV Edition, Smart HD 720p TV released in 2020. Check out the Fire TV deal

The ideal size for smaller rooms or as a second or third TV

• Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 - now $219.99, save $100. 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, released 2020. Check out this Insignia 43-inch deal

• Toshiba 43-inch C350 Series - now $259.99, save $110. A 4K panel with Fire TV built-in, for a bargain price. View this TV deal here

The majority of TV sales come in the 50-60-inch sizes, with 55-inch being the average.

• Toshiba 50-inch LF621U21 - now $239.99, save $110. Fire TV Edition, Smart 4K TV released in 2020. Check out the Fire TV deal

• Insignia 50-inch DF710NA21 - now $299.99, save $80. A 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, released in 2020. Check out this Insignia 50-inch deal.

• Toshiba 55-inch LF621U21 - now $359.99, save $120. The larger panel of the Toshiba telly also listed above. See this deal on Amazon

Want an epic size with a not-so-massive price tag? Here are the options to fill out that living room.

• Sony 77-inch A9G - now $2999.99, save $1500. Only until 18:00 PDT! Sony's top-spec 4K OLED is a real master that's got a huge chunk of cash off right now. Check out this deal on Amazon

If you're looking to get an idea of the deals we saw on televisions for Amazon Prime Day last year, here are some examples. The biggest sizes are listed first, with smaller tellies appearing further down the list.

Want an epic size with a not-so-massive price tag? The rare 75-inch scale will be a centrepiece for a big living room

• LG 75-inch NANO906NA, now £1299 (was £1499, save £300): LG's LED-backlit screen has a healthy 20% off the asking price. View this deal

If you've got a little more space, then going larger than 60-inches can give you a much more immersive experience.

• Philips 65-inch PUS8545/12, now £679 (was £849, save £170): This 4K LED TV features Ambilight edge illumination, now with a solid 20% off the asking price. View this deal on Amazon

• Hisense 65-inch U8QFTUK, now £799 (was £921, save £122): This HDR 4K panel is big and bright, complete with Alexa voice control and Freeview Play built-in. Check out this TV deal

• Sony 65-inch Bravia A8, now £1,799 (was £2,399, save £600): This big OLED panel is a real master, now for a cut of the price. Grab this limited time deal now

Most people will opt for a 50-inch or 55-inch set. Here are the top savings to be had so far.

• Hisense 50-inch AE7000, now £369 (was £449, save £80): An excellent mid-level 4K model that receives a saving to bring it more into entry-level pricing. Check out this deal

• Philips 58-inch PUS8545/12, now £549 (was £749, save £200): This 4K LED TV features Ambilight edge illumination, now with a solid 20% off the asking price. View this deal on Amazon

• Panasonic 58-inch TX-HX800BZ, now £629 (was £899, save £270): Want a screen a little bigger? This 58-inch LED backlit set is a cracker. Check out this TV deal

Great for students or as bedroom TVs.

• Philips 43-inch PUS7555/12, now £299 (was £390, save £91): A perfect pickup for smaller rooms, this 4K and Ambilight model is available here for a very friendly rate. See the discounted deal here

• Samsung 43-inch QE43Q60A, now £599 (was £749, save £150): If you're about the utmost quality then this ultra-bright QLED panel delivers big pictures at a smaller 43in scale. And there's 20% off. View the deal here

Ideal as a bedroom TV

• Hisense 32-inch A5600FTUK, now £199.00 (was £249, save £50): A Full HD (1080p) telly, first released in 2020. Check out this deal

Writing by Conor Allison.