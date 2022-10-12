(Pocket-lint) - If you're looking for a new 4K TV, the Prime Early Access Sale is throwing up lots of great offers, even for TVs only announced a few months ago.

Panasonic's LZ800 OLED TV is one of them, with the manufacturer slashing £400 off of the asking price for its 55-inch set, and £300 off of the 48-inch version. This is the first time we've seen it discounted, so it's well worth taking a look.

Panasonic 55in LZ800 - save £400 While this may be one of Panasonic's entry-level OLED sets for 2022, it still offers up plenty of good stuff on its spec list, including Panasonic's HCX Pro AI processor, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support and HDMI 2.1. This 55-inch version is a great choice for your living room and is reduced by £400, to £1,199.99. View offer

Panasonic 48in LZ800 - save £300 This is the 48-inch version of the LZ800, which might be a great choice for smaller rooms. There's still a £300 saving on this TV, and is available for £1,099.99 View offer

We haven't spent any time with the LZ800 as yet, but it sits at entry level to one of our 5-star TVs in 2022, the LZ2000.

While it wouldn't be fair to compare the two on performance, there is plenty of goodness that extends across the range, including the likes of four HDMI 2.1 sockets (with two supporting 4K/120Hz and VRR), support for both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision (including Dolby Vision IQ), and the HCX Pro AI processor.

This helps to finesse the picture you see automatically, tweaking colour accuracy, contrast and clarity for the best picture performance. And if you're worried about getting the TV set up to a good standard in the first place, this TV supports Filmmaker Mode - a single button press that sets the film's colour palette, contrast, aspect ratio and frame rate as the director envisaged, and even automatically adjusts if light levels change.

For OLED goodness around the £1000 mark, this TV looks like a seriously good buy.

