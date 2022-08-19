(Pocket-lint) - There are some great shows coming to Now in the next couple of months, including the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon that premieres on 22 August at 2am BST, which is in line with the US release time.

With that in mind, Now is offering a new deal that will see you pay just £14.99 per month for six months for both Now Entertainment and Now Cinema membership.

The deal means you won't just be able to watch House of the Dragons, but you'll be able to catch up on all eight seasons of Game of Thrones too, and there's a one-off special called Enter the House of the Dragon. There are some other great shows too, like The Princess.

If you don't fancy House of the Dragon, there are also some great movies on Now Cinema, like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dune, The Matrix Resurrections and The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Now is available to stream on over 60 devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Playstation, Xbox, as well as phones and tablets.

Those with Alexa who are looking to add an extra dimension to their House of the Dragon viewing experience can try a number of special Alexa utterances from Monday onwards. You can try a few below:

"Alexa, are you going to be watching House of The Dragon?"

"Alexa, what time is House of the Dragon on?"

"Alexa, where can I watch House of the Dragon?"

"Alexa, play House of the Dragon."

"Alexa, are you watching House of the Dragon?"

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.