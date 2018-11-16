  1. Home
Amazing Now TV deals give you Sky channels for 2 months from just £3.99

|
Everybody is getting in on the Black Friday sales fun and Now TV is no exception.

It is offering some amazing deals on Now TV subscription Passes, plus Smart Stick bundles, starting with a two-month Kids Pass for just £3.99.

That's basically two months for the price of one. Other Passes available on similar 2-for-1 deals are a two-month Entertainment Pass for £7.99, two-month Sky Cinema Pass for £9.99, and two-months of both Entertainment and Sky Cinema for £17.98.

If you want to commit to a year's worth of Sky channels, there are several 12-month deals too: 12-months of Entertainment for just £45 (usually over £95), 12-months of Sky Cinema for £55 (usually more than £115), and 12-months of Kids for just £15.

You can also get a 9-month pass to Sky Sports, which includes all the Sky Sports channels that are currently available, for just £179. That works out at less than £20 per month.

These deals are for new Now TV customers only.

If you are after a device to play the Now TV content on, you can get a Now TV Smart Stick with different bundles for super low prices too.

A Now TV Smart Stick with two-months of Entertainment and Sky Cinema is just £24.98. But if you want 12-months of Entertainment plus the Stick to play it on, the whole bundle will only cost £52 all in.

The cheapest Smart Stick deal includes a two-month Kids Pass for just £10.99. Amazing considering the Stick on its own usually costs £14.99.

All the deals are available until midnight 29 November 2018.

