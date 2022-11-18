This TCL QLED TV is at an awesome price for Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - With the World Cup on the way, lots of people are in the market for a new TV, and now is a great time to shop.

With the Black Friday sales starting early, there are great deals to be had already. We're really impressed with the specs on the TCL C635K series TVs, and they're at their lowest price ever in the UK.

No matter if you're looking for a compact 43-inch set or a hulking great 75-incher, there are significant discounts across the whole range of sizes.

TCL C635K - save up to 28% With an impressive spec sheet and a low asking price, the TCL C635K was already an enticing option. Now, at it's lowest price ever, it's quite hard to resist. The 55-inch version can be had for just £379. View offer

The TCL C635K boasts a QLED panel with Dolby Vision support and it runs Android TV, so it'll run pretty much any smart app under the sun - as well as support Chromecasting.

The 55-inch and larger sizes offer two feet positions, so they'll be easy to situate on almost any TV stand.

At full retail price, it was already a nice deal, now though, it's seriously tempting.

