Chromecast with Google TV gets discounted in Black Friday sales

(Pocket-lint) - There are expected to be loads of deals available on streaming sticks in the Black Friday sales, but if you're looking for Chromecast with Google TV then now is your time.
Google has officially started its Black Friday sales, so you now have the chance you get your hands on the clever streamer.
The Chromecast with Google TV plugs straight into the back of your TV and will give you streaming services and recommendations. Normally $49.99, it's now $39.99 at Target.
There's a discount on the Chromecast with Google TV, bringing smart streaming skills to your TV. Normally costing £59.99, you can get it for £39 an Amazon.
The Chromecast with Google TV plugs straight into your TV and connects to your Wi-Fi network to bring smart skills to your TV. It offers all the major streaming services, as well as supporting those services from Google - with support for casting too.
Google TV aims to give you recommendations from your services and based around the programming that you watch - it's visually engaging and looks great, helping you pick up where you left off or dive right back into your viewing.
