Save up to 50% on the Amazon Fire TV Cube this Black Friday

This is a great device if you're a fan of Alexa, combining the skills of the Amazon Echo and Fire TV.

The Fire TV Cube is a small, cubed, set-top box that combines the full Fire TV streaming experience and an Amazon Echo. Its key feature is that its HDMI output is HDMI-CEC enabled, so you can use the box and Alexa to control your TV as well as your cable box (US).

You can also tell it to raise or lower the volume or even switch the TV on from standby. It has a light-up strip along the front, like the light ring around the top of an Echo or Echo Dot, and buttons on the top like those found on an Echo.

The device supports 4K HDR video streaming, Dolby Atmos audio and integrates a built-in speaker. It's not quite a full Amazon Echo replacement though, as the sound quality is more Echo Dot than a full-blown Echo speaker. This enables you to use the Alexa voice assistant without having to switch on your TV.

The Fire TV Cube has dual-band Wi-Fi built in but also comes with an Ethernet adapter for a wired internet connection. Apart from that, connections include a power port, Micro-USB port (where the adapter plugs in), and the previously-mentioned HDMI 2.0a output.

You also get wired infrared remote support.

