(Pocket-lint) - There's no better time to buy a new TV than in the Black Friday sales, which falls on 25 November in 2022, followed by Cyber Monday on 28 November.

There's always big discounts on some of the latest sets, and whether you're looking for your main TV or something smaller, and whether you want OLED or LCD - it's a perfect opportunity to get a new television into your home for less before the holiday season, not to mention the World Cup.

While we wait for all the new deals to start appearing, you can find last year's deals below, so you can whet your appetite and get a feel for what might be available and what to look out for.

What to consider when buying a TV

There are a few things you should think about to ensure you're buying the right TV for your needs.

The biggest factor when it comes to buying a TV is where you're going to put it and whether it fits. We all want big TVs, with sizes around 65-inches getting increasingly common. But that size might not fit in all rooms, so carefully consider how much space you have before you go looking. Our only advice - if you're umming and ahhing between two sizes that fit your space, go for the bigger one. We don't think you'll regret it.

The next consideration is resolution, and ultimately, 4K is the minimum you should be thinking about investing in now. However, as to whether you should opt for an 8K set or not is a bit more tricky. Of course it's the latest technology, but it's more expensive and there's no content to truly take advantage of it right now. If you're buying a smaller TV then it's certainly not something you need to worry about, but the extra detail it offers in its upscaling can improve the experience on larger screens, particularly when you're sitting closer to the screen. For the most part, your 8K budget is probably better spent on a more capable 4K TV right now, unless your budget is very high indeed.

Finally, you should consider the technologies offered. The latest games consoles support 120Hz, and while this technology isn't being hugely exploited at the moment, it might become a lot more important during the life of your TV. Not all TVs offer it, so be sure to check. Another is Dolby Vision HDR - not all TVs offer it and if you watch a lot of Netflix where this format is used most often, it might be a technology you want supported.

We're seeing a wider option of features on TVs - Philips offering its Ambilight illumination is big draw, while the debate about OLED, QLED or just LCD still rumbles on. You can read our full comparison to help you make up your mind on what will work best for you - just remember that Black Friday will usually make even the premium TVs a little more affordable.

Where are the best TV deals on Black Friday?

Discounting on TVs is pretty universal across retailers, with many dropping prices. The great thing about televisions is that many get discounts at the end of the year because they have been available for some time, so you can still get the latest tech at lower prices.

US TV retailers

UK TV retailers

We're going to be highlighting many of the best deals around the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period below, broken down into the most common sizes. At the moment, we've left the deals in place from last year so you know what to expect. You can jump to the section you want with the links below - and then navigate by screen size.

Best US Black Friday TV deals

40-inch+

The ideal size for smaller rooms or as a second or third TV.

TCL 40-inch Full HD Roku TV - now $229.99 Don't care about Ultra HD (4K) resolution? This 40-inch set is a well balanced alternative - as, at this scale, you don't really need any more resolution. With built-in roku making apps and services easy to access, it'll be easy to get your favourite content double-quick. And double-affordable, too, as with a $120 saving (34% off) it's a bargain smaller-scale TV. View offer

Sony X90J LED TV The Sony X90J is a premium full array LED television, offering 120Hz and support for the latest gaming standards and HDR. It's a great TV, coming in 50, 55, 65 and 75in sizes - with discounts across the board from Amazon. The 50in is now $898. View offer

55-inch+

The majority of TV sales come in the 50-60-inch sizes, with 55-inch being the average.

Sony A9G 55-inch OLED - save $900 This five-star reviewed TV, which we loved when we saw it in 2019, houses a Master OLED panel for exceptional quality. Indeed, our main complaint about this set was its original asking price. But with a massive 39% off that, the $1,399 sale price is a great deal for a top-end product. View offer

65-inch+

More and more people are looking for a bigger TV - where the biggest savings can be found.

Best UK Black Friday TV deals

40-inch+

Great for students or as bedroom TVs.

Hisense AE7000 43-inch 4K TV - just £278 Small yet mighty. This 43-inch Hisense panel has 30% off its usual price, making it a great budget option for smaller rooms. There's HDR for great image quality, but only to a maximum 60Hz. View offer

48-inch LG OLED C1 - save £500 LG makes the best OLED TVs out there and this 48-inch model, which is its 2021 top-of-the-line panel and sits about the A1, has a massive £400 off - taking its askling price to £899. View offer

55-inch

This is the size that most people choose to buy. We're expecting a lot more deals, but there are some pre-Black Friday offers already.

65-inch+

If you've got a little more space, then going larger than 60-inches can give you a much more immersive experience.

Sony XH90 65-inch Full Array LED - just £999 With a full array LED, this Sony has a full backlight to the rear of its panel for punchy brightness. And with a sub-£1K asking price (that's 23% off) this Black Friday that's a good price for this well-reputed brand's large-scale set. View offer

Sony A8 4K OLED 65-inch (2021 model) - save £700 This top-end Sony Bravia set is the 2021 model, ensuring the latest and greatest features - such as all the next-gen gaming goodness that you need (VRR, 120Hz, ALLM) - at a cut of the regular price. It's down to £1,699 for Black Friday. View offer

