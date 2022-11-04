(Pocket-lint) - There's never been a better time to go out and buy a Fire TV Stick to add streaming services and apps to your TV.

That's because there are some big discounts on Amazon devices, in their 2022 Cyber Monday and Black Friday early sales. Currently, there are discounts in the US on most models of the Fire TV Sticks.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max - save $15 Amazon's latest Fire TV Stick is its most powerful yet - so it gets the name 4K Max. It's the fastest that Amazon offers, offering the best experience. Now only $39.99 View offer

Latest Fire TV Stick 4K - save 50% There's a discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K, knocking 50% off the price. This is the latest version of the 4K stick with Alexa remote and TV controls. Now just $24.99. View offer

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite - save over 30% The Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the cheapest ways to add smart skills and streaming services to your TV. It offers 1080p quality, so it's ideal for the bedroom or a second smaller TV - but still offers Alexa control via the remote and a full range of streaming services. Now $19.99. View offer

There's a lot more to the Fire TV sticks than access to just Prime video, as you can also stream Netflix, Disney+ and much more.

That's along with Alexa built-in to these devices, although via a push of a button, but you have voice control at your fingertips.

In our Fire TV 4K review, we said: The value of Amazon's 4K device can’t be questioned... compared to a device like the Apple TV 4K, the Amazon offering is far cheaper. The only justification for buying the Apple TV or Apple TV 4K is if you're invested completely into the Apple ecosystem and regularly AirPlay stuff to your TV.

"Overall, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the ideal one-stop-shop for all your content needs. If you're a Prime member then you get access to lots of great shows in superb quality. If you're not a Prime member then the 4K Stick is still a great access point to other streaming services, such as Netflix (also in 4K HDR)."

Writing by Rob Kerr.