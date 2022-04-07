Amazon Fire TV Sticks get spring discount - almost to Black Friday prices

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's Fire TV Sticks are a popular choice for those wanting to add the latest streaming services to their TV. Whether you've got a TV in the bedroom that has no smart functions, or you just want one simple interface for all the latest services on your main TV, Amazon has a device for you.

There are a full range of devices - covering simple full HD up to the full 4K experience with Dolby Vision and all have been discounted in Amazon's spring sales.

Here's a rundown of the best deals out there.

Fire TV Stick Lite - save 33% There's a big discount on the Fire TV Stick Lite. This is Amazon's basic streaming stick, offering Full HD (1080p) streaming, but there's no TV controls on the remote. It's cheap and ideal for the bedroom. It's now under £20. View offer

Fire TV Stick - save 43% The Fire TV Stick is also a 1080p device, but it has a better remote, offering shortcut buttons and incorporating TV controls. That means you can use this remote to change the TV volume and turn it off and on. It's a big discount on this model, it's only £22.99. View offer

Fire TV Stick 4K - save 40% The Fire TV Stick 4K gives you top resolution as well as supporting HDR - Dolby Vision - so you'll get great quality streaming. It will also control your TV. It's reduced to £29.99, which is a great price. View offer

Fire TV Stick 4K Max - save 27% Amazon's top streaming has the same functionality as the model above, but it's more powerful, so it's faster to navigate offering a better 4K HDR experience. This discount takes £15 off the price. View offer

Writing by Chris Hall.