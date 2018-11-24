The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a great way to add smart features to your TV. And the 4K version adds Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and Dolby Atmos to the mix.

So both are well worth considering, especially during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales as they are available at huge discounts.

Normally costing £39.99, the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, has been slashed to an incredible £24.99, while the Fire TV Stick 4K is just £34.99 - reduced from £50.

Both Sticks are small dongles you plug into a spare HDMI port on your set and give access to Amazon's entire streaming video line-up. They also sport apps for Netflix, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, Demand 5 and many other streaming platforms. Plus, there are plenty of games and other applications to enjoy.

You'll also be able to control the Fire TV Stick using voice on your Amazon Echo. The regular Stick is great for any sort of "dumb" TV that offers nothing more, beating out the Google Chromecast rival by offering a menu system and greater reliability. The 4K version has a little more oomph and is a great match for a 4K HDR TV.

Many Amazon devices are available at huge discounts all the way through to tomorrow, Sunday 26 November. Some are even available until 1 December.