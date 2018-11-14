  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV deals

Save over £575 on Sky TV deal this Black Friday 2018

|
  Save over £575 on Sky TV deal this Black Friday 2018
5 reasons to buy the new Samsung QLED 8K TV
5 reasons to buy the new Samsung QLED 8K TV

Sky has started it's Black Friday 2018 sales early, offering not only a free £399 TV in a great package but also a £180 saving on Sky Q.

The TV is a one of LG's 43-inch smart televisions, boasting an IPS 4K display with a vivid picture, great viewing angles, active HDR, and Google assistant built-in.

This Sky Q package usually costs £65 a month, only it's now been reduced to just £55 with a £10 saving each month over the contract's length

Bundled with it is the Sky entertainment package, Sky cinema, Sky HD, ultimate on demand, Netflix premium and the Sky Q multi-screen pack.

That's with a 40% saving on the Sky cinema package, access to 300 channels, Sky sports, over 1,000 shows with the on-demand service and much more.

Combined with the free TV that comes to just £1 shy of a £580 saving - all for a new TV, and a new Sky Q. 

Sky is also offering a £79 discount on its Soundbox home cinema speaker, now priced at £220 during this Black Friday period.

Non-Sky customers can also benefit from a big saving, as it's been reduced to £499 from £799 for them.

These deals won't be around forever, as they're due to end soon with the Soundbox deal going on the 30th of November, so hurry. 

PopularIn TV
Best TV deals for Cyber Monday 2018: 4K HDR, OLED and more
Amazon Fire TV Stick and 4K Fire TV Stick now reduced in price
Nvidia Shield TV under £150 with remote and controller for Black Friday
TCL UK TVs: DP628, DP648, DC748 models compared
Get the new Google Chromecast for just £20, great Black Friday deal
Which is the best media streamer for you? Fire TV vs Apple TV 4K vs Chromecast vs Roku
Comments