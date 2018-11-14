Sky has started it's Black Friday 2018 sales early, offering not only a free £399 TV in a great package but also a £180 saving on Sky Q.

The TV is a one of LG's 43-inch smart televisions, boasting an IPS 4K display with a vivid picture, great viewing angles, active HDR, and Google assistant built-in.

This Sky Q package usually costs £65 a month, only it's now been reduced to just £55 with a £10 saving each month over the contract's length.

Bundled with it is the Sky entertainment package, Sky cinema, Sky HD, ultimate on demand, Netflix premium and the Sky Q multi-screen pack.

That's with a 40% saving on the Sky cinema package, access to 300 channels, Sky sports, over 1,000 shows with the on-demand service and much more.

Combined with the free TV that comes to just £1 shy of a £580 saving - all for a new TV, and a new Sky Q.

Sky is also offering a £79 discount on its Soundbox home cinema speaker, now priced at £220 during this Black Friday period.

Non-Sky customers can also benefit from a big saving, as it's been reduced to £499 from £799 for them.

These deals won't be around forever, as they're due to end soon with the Soundbox deal going on the 30th of November, so hurry.