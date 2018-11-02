Are you looking for a new, cheap TV as the Autumn nights kick in? Then your search is over, as we're rounding up the best deals based on our great reviews.

These are all TVs with high-star ratings, ensuring they're the best around today - and with the top savings too.

We'll be covering popular 4K and HD televisions from Sony, LG, Samsung, Panasonic, Philips, Sony and HiSense, including some great cheap deals on 65-inch TVs and other sizes.

Make sure you bookmark this page, as we will be regularly updating it with the best savings first.

Superb picture quality

Sophisticated Smart TV platform

Great audio performance

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support

There is a £2,100 discount on on this LG OLED TV that delivers its best picture quality, with a rich feature-set - it's one of the best TVs we've ever seen.

Combines unprecedented brightness and colour

Pictures are uniquely watchable in bright living rooms

Samsung's Q9F is another great television, with outstanding high dynamic range playback, unprecedented brightness and colour performance - now with over a £1,980 saving.

A unique design

Good sound quality

Beautiful pictures

Save over £1,750 on the Sony's 55A1 with its stunning OLED HDR screen that has a truly beautiful picture, and strong sound quality. It also has the speakers built into the display.

Greatest HDR picture quality to date

A robust audio system

An exceptionally sophisticated smart TV engine

This Samsung TV shines with full colour, contrast and brightness that serves up so much of HDR's potential. Now sporting a £1,300 saving.

Wonderful blacks and excellent contrast

Boosted brightness means better HDR performance

Dolby Vision and Atmos support

Rich visuals

LG's OLED B7 is a stunning TV, an absolute joy to watch: it's extraordinarily tempting, even more so with a £700 saving.

Sublime picture accuracy

Exceptional HDR images

Robust smart platform

Solid build quality

There is a £600 discount today on this Panasonic mid-range OLED TV that has great picture quality, a minimalist design: it's a simple but effective smart platform with decent sound.

Excellent value for an OLED TV

Packed with processing power

Gorgeously natural and impressive pictures

You can save £500 with this Philips 55POS9002 OLED streamlined screen that is ultra powerful, with picture accuracy and subtlety.

Still searching for a top offer, but none of the above have taken your fancy? Feel free to take a look at the retailer links below, and bookmark this page as we'll be updating it regularly.