LG OLED C8 65-inch TV
- View offer for £1,699 on Amazon UK (was £3,799)
- Superb picture quality
- Sophisticated Smart TV platform
- Great audio performance
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support
There is a £2,100 discount on on this LG OLED TV that delivers its best picture quality, with a rich feature-set - it's one of the best TVs we've ever seen.
Samsung Q9F QLED 65-inch TV
- View offer for £2,499 on Amazon UK (was £4,479)
- Combines unprecedented brightness and colour
- Pictures are uniquely watchable in bright living rooms
Samsung's Q9F is another great television, with outstanding high dynamic range playback, unprecedented brightness and colour performance - now with over a £1,980 saving.
Sony A1 OLED 4K 55-inch TV
- View offer for £1,749 on PRC Direct (was £3,500)
- A unique design
- Good sound quality
- Beautiful pictures
Save over £1,750 on the Sony's 55A1 with its stunning OLED HDR screen that has a truly beautiful picture, and strong sound quality. It also has the speakers built into the display.
Samsung Q9FN 65-inch TV
- View offer for £2,399 on Amazon UK (was £3,700)
- Greatest HDR picture quality to date
- A robust audio system
- An exceptionally sophisticated smart TV engine
This Samsung TV shines with full colour, contrast and brightness that serves up so much of HDR's potential. Now sporting a £1,300 saving.
LG OLED B7 55-inch TV
- View offer for £1,299 on Amazon UK (was £1,999)
- Wonderful blacks and excellent contrast
- Boosted brightness means better HDR performance
- Dolby Vision and Atmos support
- Rich visuals
LG's OLED B7 is a stunning TV, an absolute joy to watch: it's extraordinarily tempting, even more so with a £700 saving.
Panasonic FZ802 OLED 55-inch TV
- View offer for £1,699 on Currys PC World (was £2,299)
- Sublime picture accuracy
- Exceptional HDR images
- Robust smart platform
- Solid build quality
There is a £600 discount today on this Panasonic mid-range OLED TV that has great picture quality, a minimalist design: it's a simple but effective smart platform with decent sound.
Philips 9002 55-inch TV
- Excellent value for an OLED TV
- Packed with processing power
- Gorgeously natural and impressive pictures
You can save £500 with this Philips 55POS9002 OLED streamlined screen that is ultra powerful, with picture accuracy and subtlety.
