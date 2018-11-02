  1. Home
  TV
  TV deals

Best TV deals in November 2018: Save over £2,000 on LG OLED, £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,750 on Sony QLED

|
Are you looking for a new, cheap TV as the Autumn nights kick in? Then your search is over, as we're rounding up the best deals based on our great reviews.

These are all TVs with high-star ratings, ensuring they're the best around today - and with the top savings too.

We'll be covering popular 4K and HD televisions from Sony, LG, Samsung, Panasonic, Philips, Sony and HiSense, including some great cheap deals on 65-inch TVs and other sizes.

Make sure you bookmark this page, as we will be regularly updating it with the best savings first.

LGLG OLED C8 review lead image 1

LG OLED C8 65-inch TV

  • Superb picture quality 
  • Sophisticated Smart TV platform
  • Great audio performance
  • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support

There is a £2,100 discount on on this LG OLED TV that delivers its best picture quality, with a rich feature-set - it's one of the best TVs we've ever seen.

SamsungSamsung Q9F QLED TV image 2

Samsung Q9F QLED 65-inch TV

  • Combines unprecedented brightness and colour
  • Pictures are uniquely watchable in bright living rooms

Samsung's Q9F is another great television, with outstanding high dynamic range playback, unprecedented brightness and colour performance - now with over a £1,980 saving.

SonySony A1 4K OLED TV official images image 1

Sony A1 OLED 4K 55-inch TV

  • A unique design
  • Good sound quality
  • Beautiful pictures

Save over £1,750 on the Sony's 55A1 with its stunning OLED HDR screen that has a truly beautiful picture, and strong sound quality. It also has the speakers built into the display.

SamsungSamsung Q9FN QLED TV review image 3

Samsung Q9FN 65-inch TV

  • Greatest HDR picture quality to date
  • A robust audio system
  • An exceptionally sophisticated smart TV engine

This Samsung TV shines with full colour, contrast and brightness that serves up so much of HDR's potential. Now sporting a £1,300 saving.

Pocket-lintLG OLED B7 image 2

LG OLED B7 55-inch TV

  • Wonderful blacks and excellent contrast
  • Boosted brightness means better HDR performance
  • Dolby Vision and Atmos support
  • Rich visuals

LG's OLED B7 is a stunning TV, an absolute joy to watch: it's extraordinarily tempting, even more so with a £700 saving.

PanasonicPanasonic FZ802 OLED TV review image 1

Panasonic FZ802 OLED 55-inch TV

  • Sublime picture accuracy
  • Exceptional HDR images
  • Robust smart platform
  • Solid build quality

There is a £600 discount today on this Panasonic mid-range OLED TV that has great picture quality, a minimalist design: it's a simple but effective smart platform with decent sound.

Pocket-lintphilips 55pos9002 oled preview image 4

Philips 9002 55-inch TV

  • Excellent value for an OLED TV
  • Packed with processing power
  • Gorgeously natural and impressive pictures

You can save £500 with this Philips 55POS9002 OLED streamlined screen that is ultra powerful, with picture accuracy and subtlety.

Other retailer cheap 4K TV deals

Still searching for a top offer, but none of the above have taken your fancy? Feel free to take a look at the retailer links below, and bookmark this page as we'll be updating it regularly.

