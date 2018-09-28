To celebrate the start of the Ryder Cup, Now TV is offering a Sky Sports Month Pass at a huge discount.

The Sky Sports Month Pass gives you unrestricted access to all 10 of the Sky Sports channels, streamed live on all platform with a Now TV app - including tablets, smart TVs, Fire TV and Now TV's own streaming devices.

And with a whole month for the low price of just £12.99 (normally £33.99), you can watch the entire Ryder Cup plus other major sporting events in October. These include Liverpool vs Manchester City in the Premier League, the Russian Grand Prix and the British Masters.

The deal expires at midnight on 30 September so make sure you sign up before then.

Now TV offers several other contract-free passes for Entertainment, Sky Cinema, Kids and Hayu.

They all work through all the Now TV apps for multiple devices, but you can also use them with the Now TV Smart Stick and new 4K Smart Box.

The Ryder Cup runs until Sunday 30 September, with action having now started.

You can get the £12.99 Sky Sports Month Pass from Now TV here. It's currently the same price as a week pass, so you really can't go wrong. Be aware that it will auto-renew, however, so ensure you cancel if you don't want to pay full price going forward.

Then again, you might enjoy access so much that you continue anyway.