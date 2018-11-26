Best TV deals for Cyber Monday 2018: 4K HDR, OLED and more

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales see some great deals including absolutely massive savings on TVs.

Whether you're looking to get yourself a new TV for Christmas, or if you're more interested in the new TV just for yourself, then you're in the right place.

We're curating the best television deals from the likes of Samsung, Sony, LG, Panasonic, Toshiba, Philips, Hisense and more. Read on to check them out.

Below are quick links straight to the Black Friday deals pages for the top retailers, just in case you're looking for something that we haven't covered.

• Sony 43-inch 4K HDR TV: save £220, now £479 (was £699): This 43-inch Sony TV sports Triluminos Display for a great picture, seen in all its HDR glory and up-scaling - idea for your next big buy. See this Sony Bravia KD43XE7093B deal at Amazon UK

• Samsung UE43NU7020 43-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD LED TV with HDR - Save £220, now £329 (was £549): This Black Gloss TV with integrated Freeview HD is also available in 50, 55 and 65-inch versions, too. See this Samsung UE50NU7020 deal at Currys PC World

f• Toshiba TV 43T6863DB 43-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV - Save £90, now £279 (was £369): Want HDR and Freeview Play in a smaller screen size? Look no further than this Tosh. View the Toshiba TV 43T6863DB at AO

• Hisense H43AE6100UK 43-inch Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR - save £50, now £279 (was £329): With Dolby Digital Plus, built-in Wi-Fi and HDR, there's little debate that this is a steal. Check out this Hisense deal at Argos

• Philips 50PUS6523/12 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV - Save £101, now £349 (was £450): This dark silver slim-bezel 2018 model TV has both HDR Plus and Freeview Play plus Philips' Pixel Precise engine for smooth moving images. See this Philips 50PUS6523/12 deal at Amazon UK

• Samsung UE50NU7020 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR - Save £200, now £399 (was £599): This Black Gloss TV with integrated Freeview HD is also available in a 43-inch version, too. See this Samsung UE50NU7020 deal at Currys PC World

• LG 50-inch 4K HDR TV - Save £180, now £499 (was £679): A decent saving for a great TV with 4K and HDR and Freeview Play/Freesat HD. Also available in various other sizes. See this LG 50UK6950PLB deal at Currys PC World

• Panasonic TX-55FX550B 55-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV - Save £121, now £479 (was £600): This 2018 model TV features Freeview Play and HDR as well as an attractive slim-bezel design. See the Panasonic TX-55FX550B deal at Amazon UK

• Samsung 55NU7300 55-inch Curved Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR - special offer at £549: This TV is also available in 49 and 65-inch versions, too. See this Samsung 55NU7300 deal at Argos

• Philips 55POS9002/05 55-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED Smart TV - Save £801, now £1,149 (was £2,000): This dark silver slim-bezel 2017 OLED model TV has both HDR Perfect and Freeview HD plus 30W sound. See this Philips 55POS9002/05 deal at Amazon UK

• LG 55-inch 4K HDR OLED TV - Save £500, now £1,299 (was £1,799): A huge saving for this 4K HDR OLED TV with Dolby Vision and Freeview Play/Freesat HD. Also available in a 65-inch version. See this LG OLED55B8PLA deal at Currys PC World

• LG 55UK6400PLF 55-inch 4K HDR TV - special offer at £449: A 55-inch LG Smart TV with HDR, Freeview HD and much more. See the LG 55UK6400PLF deal at Argos

• Toshiba 55T6863DB 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV - Save £90, now £379 (was £469): Get this large-screen 4K HDR TV with Freeview Play for a bargain price.See this Toshiba 55T6863DB deal at AO

• Philips 65-inch 65OLED803/12 Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV - save £600, now £2,399 (was £2,999): This stunning large-screen 4K OLED TV has a huge saving - and is also available as a 55-incher. View this Philips OLED 4K TV deal at Currys PC World

• Hisense H65AE6100UK 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR TV - Save £120, now £579 (Was £699): This exceptional large TV features Freeview Play and HDR. Also available in other sizes. View the Hisense deal at Amazon UK

• Sony Bravia KD65XF8796BU 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV - Save £200, now £1,199 (Was £1,399): This exceptional large TV features 4K Ultra HD with HDR 10, YouView HD and Google Assistant, too. Also available in smaller sizes. View the Sony Bravia KD65XF8796BU deal at Currys PC World

Amazon UK will roll out plenty of deals on 4K HDR TVs across Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Here are the best of them.

• Up to 25 percent off TVs from Hisense, Philips, TCL and Toshiba at Amazon UK

AO.com always has good savings on 4K TVs for Black Friday and Cyber Monday and it'll price match, too. Here are the best of them.

• Toshiba 55T6863DB 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV - Save £90, now £379 (was £469): Get this large-screen 4K HDR TV with Freeview Play for a bargain price.See this Toshiba 55T6863DB deal at AO

Currys PC World had a lot of offers across a range of technology and TVs were no exception. Here were some of the good deals:

• Philips 65-inch 65OLED803/12 Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV - save £600, now £2,399 (was £2,999): This stunning large-screen 4K OLED TV has a huge saving - and is also available as a 55-incher. View this Philips OLED 4K TV deal at Currys PC World

• LG 55-inch 4K HDR OLED TV - Save £500, now £1,299 (was £1,799): A huge saving for this 4K HDR OLED TV with Dolby Vision and Freeview Play/Freesat HD. Also available in a 65-inch version. See this LG OLED55B8PLA deal at Currys PC World

• Sony Bravia KD65XF8796BU 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV - Save £200, now £1,199 (Was £1,399): This exceptional large TV features 4K Ultra HD with HDR 10, YouView HD and Google Assistant, too. Also available in smaller sizes. View the Sony Bravia KD65XF8796BU deal at Currys PC World

• LG 50-inch 4K HDR TV - Save £180, now £499 (was £679): A decent saving for a great TV with 4K and HDR and Freeview Play/Freesat HD. Also available in various other sizes. See this LG 50UK6950PLB deal at Currys PC World

• LG 43-inch 43UK6470PLC 4K HDR TV - Save £120, now £329 (was £449): A decent saving for a great TV with 4K and HDR and Freeview Play/Freesat HD. Also available in various other sizes up to 65-inch. See this LG 43UK6470PLC deal at Currys PC World

John Lewis ran some decent offers, although in most cases prices were price matched against the competition. The thing to note about John Lewis is that you get a 5-year guarantee included with every TV.

• LG OLED55B8SLC 55-inch 4K HDR OLED TV - Save £180, now £1,299 (was £1,479): A huge saving for this 4K HDR OLED TV with Dolby Vision and Freeview Play/Freesat HD. See this LG OLED55B8SLC deal at John Lewis

• Samsung UE65NU7500 65-inch Curved Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR - Save £150, now £949 (was £1,099): This curved TV with integrated Freeview HD and Freesat HD is a top-notch HDR TV. See this Samsung UE65NU7500 deal at John Lewis

• LG 55-inch 4K HDR TV: Save £152, now £698 (was £850): A 55-inch LG Smart 4K TV, sporting a feature-rich setup of Freeview Play, Dolby Atmos, with a decent cut in price. See the LG 55SK8100PLA deal at John Lewis

• Samsung UE50NU7020 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR - special buy at £399: This super large screen TV has HDR 10+ and auto motion plus for smooth action. See this Samsung UE50NU7020 deal at John Lewis

Although it specialises in the lower end of the TV market, there are still some great deals on big brands at Argos.

• Samsung 55NU7300 55-inch Curved Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR - special offer at £549: This TV is also available in 49 and 65-inch versions, too. See this Samsung 55NU7300 deal at Argos

• LG 55UK6400PLF 55-inch 4K HDR TV - special offer at £449: A 55-inch LG Smart TV with HDR, Freeview HD and much more. See the LG 55UK6400PLF deal at Argos

• Hisense H43AE6100UK 43-inch Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR - save £50, now £279 (was £329): With Dolby Digital Plus, built-in Wi-Fi and HDR, there's little debate that this is a steal. Check out this Hisense deal at Argos

