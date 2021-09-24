Sony has a lot of TV models available, not only in 4K and OLED, but 8K too. Here are its top models.

Sony has been synonymous with some of the best TVs you can buy for as long as we can remember and is often at the forefront of new technologies. That includes 8K, QD-OLED, OLED, Mini LED and Full Array LED TVs.

In 2023, it is expanding its line up once again, with seven new premium TV ranges to choose from. We're giving you all the details here, as well the lowdown on a few of the TVs from previous years that are still for sale.

Here then are the Sony TVs you should consider in 2023.

Sony's 2023 4K TV lineup

A95L

QD-OLED, 120Hz

Screen sizes: 55, 65 and 77 inches

Cognitive Processor XR

Acoustic Surface Audio+

Bravia Cam included as standard

Sony is pushing full steam ahead with QD-OLED for its flagship OLED model in 2023, the Samsung-made screen technology that we saw in last year's A95K, and Samsung's S95B.

It gets a 77-inch version as a new addition this year, and comes with a three-way aluminium stand for adjusting it into a narrower or high position than the standard option allows.

Sony's Cognitive Processor XR runs the show across its premium TVs this year, and there are a number of technologies it supports. This includes Triluminous XR Pro for a wide, yet realistic, colour palette, XR Clear Image for cleaner, crisper images, with improved detail and edge definition, and XR OLED Contrast Pro for improved .

Improved peak brightness is also a huge focus this year, with a colour performance that is approximately 200 per cent brighter than the A95K.

As you might expect at this price, we are dealing with a 120Hz panel, with HDMI 2.1 for native 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM for gaming. Sony's Perfect for PlayStation 5 certification means Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode is also included, plus there's a new Game Menu for all games, which allows you to quickly view and adjust your picture settings. An upgraded HDMI chipset also sees Dolby Vision gaming a go here too.

Acoustic Surface Audio+ turns the TV into a speaker, with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X too, plus there's Google TV for the user interface as usual, with some simplification to menus that help make it a little more accessible.

The same as last year, Bravia Cam is shipped with the X95L and will be an optional extra elsewhere in the range. Not only can you do video calling with it but it can also adjust picture and sound settings based on where people are sat in the room.

A80L

OLED, 120Hz

Screen sizes: 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches

Cognitive Processor XR

Acoustic Surface Audio+

Bravia Cam optional

The A80L embraces a standard OLED panel in place of QD-OLED, with a new 83-inch model for this year, and a fetching new diamond-shaped stand.

With the introduction of an 83-inch here and 77-inch in the A95L, Sony seems to have concentrated on the larger screen sizes in the market in 2023, and it's a shame not to see a 48-inch or smaller OLED in 2023, as we are seeing from other brands.

For this, you'll have to look to last year's A90K, which is staying on sale.

Still, the A80L does get the upgrades we see across the whole of the premium end of its range, in terms of the new Cognitive Processor XR and all the picture processing tech that allows, and you can expect a somewhat humble 10% uplift in brightness this year as a result.

Of course, you can also enjoy a native 120Hz panel for 4K/120Hz gaming with VRR, ALLM and also Sony's Perfect for PlayStation 5 certification, plus Acoustic Surface Audio+ for clear and powerful audio.

Google TV is present and correct here once again too, as is a new Metal Flush Surface Bezel and three-way stand, for flexibility with its positioning.

X95L

Mini LED, 120Hz

Screen sizes: 65, 75 and 85 inches

Cognitive Processor XR

Acoustic Multi-Audio+

Bravia Cam optional

Sony's joint flagship model for 2023 is the Mini LED X95L. Mini LED backlighting, which is made of smaller bulbs than regular LED TVs for more precision, also results in great brightness - so the contrast between the dark and light areas in a scene can be spectacular and closer to OLED.

However, there's actually a 30% boost in brightness this year round, thanks to an increase in dimming zones, which should allow for improved black levels, brighter HDR highlights and reduced blooming.

Sony's Cognitive Processor XR is in use here once again, with picture processing that includes XR Triluminous Pro, XR Motion Clarity, XR Clear Image and XR Contrast Booster 20, plus XR Backlight Master Drive for controlling the backlight with precision.

X-Anti Reflection and X-Wide Angle also join in to help minimise reflections and off-axis colour variation that can be an issue for LED TVs.

Expect 4K/120Hz for smooth gaming, alongside support for VRR and ALLM, Sony's Perfect for PlayStation 5 tweaks and the new Game Menu - but there's no Dolby Vision gaming here.

Due to the limitations of LCD vs OLED panels, there's no Acoustic Surface Audio+ here either. Instead it uses the frame tweeters that were used in the Z9K 8K TV, alongside traditional TV speakers for something it calls Acoustic Multi-Audio+. This allows for a similar experience in so much that the audio comes directly at you from the screen.

Google TV is called on again for the smart user interface, there's support for the Bravia Cam as an optional extra, and there's a three-way aluminium TV stand for placement flexibility.

X90L

Full Array LED, 120Hz

Screen sizes: 55, 65, 75, 85 and 98 inches

Cognitive Processor XR

Acoustic Multi Audio+

Bravia Cam compatible

This is Sony's highest specced full-array LED TV, and comes in a wide range of screen sizes - including a huge new 98-inch option - which is proof of its popularity in Sony's line up.

That's because previous ranges have offered the sweet spot of performance and price, and that performance should be better still this year. Sony says brightness is up 30% compared to last year's X90K, thanks to more dimming zones. It is even getting a little bump up in build quality too, with an upgraded aluminium design instead of plastic.

The Cognitive Processor XR is still present and correct here, with support for tech like XR Triluminous Pro, XR Clear Image and XR Contrast Booster 10. This all powers a 120Hz panel for 4K/120Hz gaming, with ALLM and VRR, plus Sony's proprietary PlayStation 5 functionality and the new Game Menu.

For sound, Acoustic Multi Audio+ is here in two channel form, with a three-way aluminium wedge stand for flexibility in positioning and Bravia Cam compatibility.

X85L

Full Array LED, 120Hz

Screen sizes: 55, 65 and 75 inches

4K HDR Processor X1

X-Balanced speaker

Bravia Cam compatibility

This is the start of Sony's core midrange offering, still packing the Full Array LED panel but dropping down to the 4K HDR Processor X1. You can still get native 120hz video at this level though, and with HDMI 2.1, all of the 4K/120hz, ALLM, VRR goodness for gamers that we've mentioned above.

Google TV is still doing the smart TV heavy lifting here, while audio is handled a little more traditionally, with Sony's X-Balanced speaker units. You also lose out on support for Acoustic Centre Sync, where the TV works with compatible Sony soundbars to reinforce the centre speaker channel.

The design has had an upgrade to a hairline finish this year, so despite the fact it's a plastic body, it looks more like metal, so a bit more premium. The stand is also fixed height in this model, but you can move it into the middle for narrower furniture.

X80L

Edge lit LED, 60Hz

Screen sizes: 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches

4K HDR Processor X1

X-Balanced speakers

Bravia Cam compatibility

Historically this is another popular TV in Sony's range, with lots of screen sizes to show for it. In fact, this is how low in the range you'd have to go to get a 2023 TV from Sony in the sub-50 inch screen size, but the 85-inch size is also new this year.

You're dropping to more entry level technology now, with an edge-lit LED panel in place of full array and a 60Hz frame rate. Sony is still claiming it's a great gamer's TV, thanks to its Auto Low Latency Mode, but with no support for VRR or 4K/120Hz playback, it's unlikely going to be a first choice for those with a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S.

The Processor X1 is here again, but it loses a few more picture processing options, like X Motion Clarity. Only Triluminous Pro and 4K X Reality Pro remain.

Google TV is once again on board for the smarts, as is the X-Balanced speaker system. It's also rocking a loud-and-proud black plastic construction, with a shiny finish, and a two-way stand - for wide or narrow positioning.

X75WL

Edge-lit LED, 60Hz

Screen sizes: 43, 50, 55, 65 and 75

4K Processor X1

X-Balanced speakers

Bravia Cam compatibility

At the very entry level is the Sony X75WL - an edge-lit LED that comes in almost all of the same sizes as the X80L, except the 85 inch. You get a step down in processor again, with the more basic Processor X1, and a 60Hz panel.

Google TV stays strong, as do the two-channel X-Balanced speakers. The build is much more plastic-y and less premium though, with a chunkier bezel that sits on top of the two-way stand.

Does Sony have an 8K TV in 2023?

Sony seems to have taken a step back from 8K in 2023, as it hasn't released a new model. However, it does still have its 8K television from 2022, which is still on sale.

Sony Z9K - released in 2022

Sony

SQUIRREL_12853248

Screen sizes: 75in, 85in

Mini LED, 7680 x 4320 pixels, HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, Dolby Atmos, Google TV

2022's top-of-the-range set is the Master Series 8K TV with a Mini LED backlight, ensuring the best black levels you can get with this kind of resolution.

It uses a 120Hz panel for 4K gaming (60Hz at 8K) and supports variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM), so is a perfect match for any console, especially the PlayStation 5.

Its Cognitive Processor XR technology not only ensures an excellent native picture, it can also upscale HD and 4K content to look their best too. And there are eight speaker units inside, including four woofers, for impactful surround sound.

The smart TV functionality is supplied through Google TV, with support for Alexa and Apple's AirPlay 2 as well.

Other great Sony 4K OLED TVs

If you're on a budget and don't mind looking to TVs from 2022 and 2021, here are some great Sony 4K OLED TVs that are still on sale.

A95K - released in 2022

Sony

SQUIRREL_12853247

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in

QD-OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixel, HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, Dolby Atmos, Google TV

Coming in at the top of Sony's 2022 OLED range is the Master Series A95K.

It's slightly different to other OLED models in 2022 lineup, in that it uses the QD-OLED panel for the first time, which promises even better colour brightness (up to 200 per cent in comparison with standard TVs).

Other than that, the TV offers everything you could want from a premium set. There is support for Dolby Vision and HDR10, Google TV for smart TV functionality, and the same Cognitive Processor XR tech for AI-based image enhancement.

Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology uses the screen itself as a centre speaker for more directional sound, while hands-free voice and gesture control functionality replace many of the features on the included remote.

The A95K also comes with dual-style to position it where you want, either up against a wall or front and centre.

A90K - released in 2022

Sony

SQUIRREL_12860797

Screen sizes: 42in, 48in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixel, HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, Dolby Atmos, Google TV

If you want a more compact OLED TV, the Sony A90K is where to look.

It is exclusively available in 42- or 48-inch screen sizes and is therefore ideal for gamers - especially since it supports 120Hz and has a reduced input lag of just 8.5ms in game mode. ALLM and VRR are also supported.

The A90K also features the same Cognitive Processor XR image and sound tech as the higher-end model above, while XR OLED Contrast Pro technology ensures deep black levels.

As with the A95K, this also comes with Google TV for its smart functionality and apps.

A80K - released in 2022

Sony

SQUIRREL_12853251

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in, 77in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixel, HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, Dolby Atmos, Google TV

The A80K is an excellent alternative to the A95K if you're looking for a large OLED TV.

It has many of the same specifications, including the Cognitive Processor XR image and sound tech. And it features a similar vibrating front panel that provides the central channel for your sound.

Indeed, the only main difference between the A95K and A80K is the panel itself - standard OLED instead of QD-OLED - although you are still getting XR OLED Contrast Pro technology to ensure deep black levels and great peak brightness.

Like the A90K, it is also endowed with all the features needed for gaming, plus Google TV on board.

A90J - released in 2021

Pocket-lint

SQUIRREL_4340625

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in, 83in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, Dolby Atmos, Google TV

Still available (often at a healthy discount) is this 2021 model - the Sony A90J.

Available in 55, 65 and a new 83-inch screen size, the Master Series OLED features the same Cognitive Processor XR picture tech as the latest models.

It features a version of the screen-vibrating sound system that's seen in 2023's sets, sending central channels directly from the centre of the action.

HDR formats are well-supported, while HDMI 2.1 connectivity means it supports 4K 120Hz for gaming.

Google Assistant and Chromecast are built in. And there are multiple picture certifications, from the likes of Netflix and IMAX.

Sony 4K LED televisions

As well as the 8K and OLED models from the past couple of years, you can still pick up a number of LED TVs too - with Mini LED, some Full Array and some with conventional backlighting.

Sony X95K - released in 2022

Sony

SQUIRREL_12853253

Screen sizes: 65in, 75in, 85in

Mini LED, 3840 x 2160 pixel, HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, Dolby Atmos, Google TV

Sony's Mini LED flagship from last year is fantastic value now.

As with many of 2023's TVs above, the X95K features the Cognitive Processor XR CPU for wider, involving colours and enhanced shades and saturation. Contrast boosting tech is also on board to present high levels of contrast.

Gamers will be happy by its support for 120Hz refresh rates, while the sound is tweaked through the use of frame-positioned tweeters to ensure the action comes from the screen itself when needed. There is also 3D surround upscaling built in.

Google TV provides the smart streaming functionality, with hands-free voice search and Alexa compatibility.

Sony X90K - released in 2022

Sony

SQUIRREL_12853252

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in, 75in, 85in

Full Array LED, 3840 x 2160 pixel, HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, Dolby Atmos, Google TV

The 2022 X90K series TV is a Full Array LED TV rather than Mini LED, but offers a 55-inch version if that suits you better.

The Full Array means it still offers a backlight that is spread across the whole screen, but there are fewer LEDs so it isn't quite as precise.

You still get many of the same technology benefits of the latest flagship LED, including the 120Hz gaming prowess, VRR, ALLM, Cognitive Processor XR AI-led CPU and contrast boosting.

Audio features are similar too, and as a Google TV with built-in microphone, you can also use voice search without needing the remote.

What to look for in a new TV

One of the first considerations when buying a new TV is size. How big do you want your TV to be and what can you fit in your room? Sony has TVs across a range of sizes, starting around 42 and running up to 85 inch.

Sony also offers 8K resolutions for those larger sizes, but with native 8K content being rare, most of what you're watching is upscaled. Fortunately, Sony also offers a full range of 4K HDR TVs, using both OLED and LED panel technology.

Sony's OLED models come in a range of positions, but it also offers what it calls Full Array LED and Mini LED TVs. These are both fully backlit, so offer better performance than some cheaper LED TVs on the market. There are also the Master Series TVs, a name given for the flagship products.