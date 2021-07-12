Philips frequently refreshes its TV lineup, with new designs and updates. Here are the top models in 2023.

Like most TV manufacturers, Philips refreshes its TV line-up with new designs and updates annually, and of course, 2023 has proved no different.

At its European press conference in Amsterdam, it announced new editions to its OLED, Mini LED and LED ranges, with a slightly earlier-than-usual announcement of 2023’s flagship OLED range, the OLED+ 908.

While that gives us plenty to look forward to, it does leave TV buyers with a choice – do they hold out for this year’s newest TV, or take a punt on one of the sets from 2022, or even 2021?

It’s even trickier because Philips runs on a slightly different release schedule to many of its competitors, so some of these new releases won’t be out until the end of the year, while its 2022 TVs are only a few months old. So should you buy now or hold out?

To help you decide, we've pulled together all the details for Philips' top TVs, including the full range for 2023 as we know it right now, alongside some earlier models that are still available and offer great value.

Philips' 2023 TVs

Philips OLED+ 908

Available: October 2023

Sizes: 55, 65 and 77 inches

OLED panel with Micro Lens Array technology,

2100 nits brightness

7th Gen P5 processor – Ambient Intelligence V2, Super Resolution

Three-sided Ambilight

3.1 80W Bowers & Wilkins integrated soundbar

Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Adaptive, HLG support

The flagship set for this year, so far at least, is the OLED+908, which is an OLED screen with Micro Lens Array technology. The main benefit of this technology is a brighter panel – brighter still than 2022’s OLED.EX panels, with a 70% jump in peak brightness to 2100 nits.

Philips has called this technology META, and alongside the improved brightness, it is promising wider viewing angles and improved energy efficiency to boot.

The TV is powered by Philips’ 7th generation P5 AI processor, which promises to improve on last year’s Ambient Intelligence system to push the picture quality even further. It uses an XYZ colour sensor to measure the colour temperature in your room to subtly adjust the white point of the picture you see on screen. Philips says this proprietary tech is in place of something like Dolby Vision IQ, which performs a similar function.

Philips’ Super Resolution picture processing tech has also been improved by the new generation P5 too, to create better edge sharpness and detail reproduction.

As we’ve come to expect from the OLED+ range, the OLED+908 includes an integrated 3.1-channel soundbar from Bowers & Wilkins that runs alongside the bottom of the TV. This promises 80W of sound from six front-mounted drivers and a rear-mounted subwoofer, and comes covered in Kvadrat Audiomix woollen fabric.

This nicely complements the super-slim dark metal bezel and new black sheen, metal open frame stand, plus a smaller, slicker remote that’s chargeable via USB-C.

Google TV is on board as the smart UI, having finally switched over from the less intuitive Android TV, with a simplified menu structure to make it less overwhelming to set up.

Gamers should be happy too, with the ability to support Dolby Vision with 4K/120Hz content at full 48Gbps bandwidth, and the fact it packs Auto Game and Auto Low Latency mode switching, alongside broad VRR support from 40Hz to 120Hz.

The OLED+908’s remote has been radically redesigned, too. It now features backlighting connected to a built in motion detector so that the buttons light up as soon as you pick it up, and switches to rechargeable (via USB-C) batteries.

Of course, there is Ambilight here in its three-sided version. There are no four-sided Ambilight sets in 2023, so you'll need to look to an older set from 2022 if this is what you want.

Philips OLED 808

Available: October 2023

Sizes: 42, 48, 55, 65 and 77 inches

OLED EX panel with 1000 nits peak brightness (55in and above)

7th Gen P5 processor – Ambient Intelligence V2, Super Resolution

2.1ch 70W integrated sound system (50W for 42in)

Three-sided Ambilight

The OLED that sits a step down from the 2023 flagship has something to shout about – it is the world’s first 42-inch Ambilight OLED. It’s a great size for a bedroom, kitchen or a living room short on space and means these spaces don’t have to scrimp on picture quality to get the size they need.

It’s of course joined by bigger sizes – 48, 55, 65 and 77 inches – though the sizes below 55in don’t benefit from the higher output 1000nit OLED EX panel.

The OLED808 will have the same 7th generation P5 processor of the flagship, with the same benefits of Ambient Intelligence V2 and Super Resolution.

It will also come with the same HDR support – Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ Adaptive and HLG – plus all the gaming capabilities, and will pack improved Android TV as standard too.

The integrated soundbar isn’t designed by Bowers & Wilkins, but will offer a 2.1ch 70W sound system (50W for the 42in), and the new metal swivel stand will sit in the centre of the screen – except the 77in version, which will have feet at either edge.

Philips PML9308 (Xtra Series)

Available: October 2023

Sizes: 55 and 65 inches

Mini LED panel, 120Hz (No Dolby Vision 4K/120Hz)

7th Gen P5 processor

64W 2.1 Bowers & Wilkins sound system

Three-sided Ambilight

The Mini LED Xtra Series is the middle ground in the line up, positioned just below the OLED ranges. This is the highest specified of the two models in it, and it comes in a choice of 55 and 65 inches only.

Details are fairly top level at the moment, but the 9308 will be the flagship Mini LED set for 2023. It still comes with the 7th Gen P5 processor of the OLED ranges, but offers a 120Hz, 98 per cent DCI panel that is capable of 1000 nits light output – though Dolby Vision 4K/120Hz won’t be supported on either Xtra Series sets.

Unlike the OLED and LCD ranges, the Mini LED will feature a Smart TV experience designed by Philips itself, rather than Android TV. Three-sided Ambilight will be on board though, as will feature an integrated soundbar designed by Bowers & Wilkins.

It offers 2.1 channels and 64W of sound, and will be covered in the same Kvadrat fabric as the OLED+908. This nicely complements the dark narrow metal bezel design and the brushed finish centralised open-frame stand.

Philips PML9008 (Xtra Series)

Available: October 2023

Sizes: 55, 65 and 75 inches

Mini LED panel, 120Hz (No Dolby Vision 4K/120Hz)

7th Gen P5 processor

40W 2.0-channel sound system

Three-sided Ambilight

The entry level Mini LED set will be the 9008 series, and will come in an extra screen size – so will be available In 55, 65 and 75 inches.

Once again, you’ll get the 7th Gen P5 processor, a 120Hz 1000 nit panel, a powerful 40W 2.0 sound system and a slightly different design – still dark grey but with feet at either end of the panel. Three-sided will be present and correct, as you’d expect.

Philips The One PUS8808

Available: Second quarter

Sizes: 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches.

7th gen P5 processor

Full-array local dimming

120Hz LCD panel

Three-side Ambilight

Perhaps a little confusingly, there are two "The One" models this year, which is the range where Philips believe a lot of customers will find the sweet spot between performance, features and price.

The 8808 sits at the top of the two, and will have a full-array local dimming 120Hz LCD panel (complete with Dolby Vision 4K/120Hz support), making it the choice of the two for gamers. Once again it will come with the 7th gen P5 picture processor, but will revert back to Android TV for its smart TV system.

As a broad appeal set, its available screen sizes is broad to match, with a choice of 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches.

Ambilight will be three-sided, like all of 2023’s sets, and the TV will sit on a centralised swivel stand in all but the 75- and 85- inch versions, which will have feet at either edge.

Philips The One PUS8508

Available: Second quarter

Sizes: 43, 50, 55 and 65 inches.

7th gen P5 processor

Full-array local dimming

60Hz LCD panel

Three-sided Ambilight

The big difference between the 8508 and the 8808 is the fact it is a 60Hz panel and is available in fewer screen sizes. It is available in 43, 50, 55 and 65 inches, and comes with height adjustable feet – handy if you want to place a soundbar in front of it.

Otherwise you can expect the same things as you’ll find in the 8808, including full-array local dimming, the 7th generation P5 chip, Android TV for its smart TV system and three-sided Ambilight, but for a lower price.

Great Philips TVs you can still buy

Philips OLED+ 937 - released in 2022

Available: Now

Screen sizes: 65 and 77in

4K OLED (3840 x 2160 pixels)

HDR10+ Adaptive, Dolby Vision, HLG

Dolby Atmos, DTS Play-Fi

Android TV

Four-sided Ambilight

This is the TV we are currently "missing" from 2023's OLED line up, but one Philips has said it won't be replacing this year. And if you want four-sided Ambilight, this could be one to check out.

As with all of the OLED+ sets, the 937 comes with a Bowers & Wilkins sound system attached to the bottom of the set, and also utilises LG's brighter OLED EX panel that we really liked in the OLED+ 907.

It uses Philips' excellent P5 AI Dual Picture Engine, which offers improvements like Advanced HDR Tone Mapping, but this is a TV for movie watchers rather than gamers. While it is capable of accepting 4K/120Hz images, this dual engine actually can't support it at full resolution. You'll need to look to the single-chip OLED+ 907 for that.

The sound bar features 5.1.2 channels, so is great for Dolby Atmos soundtracks, and has a combined power output of 95W.

HDMI ARC is featured on all ports, while HDMI eARC is supported through one of them, if you want to add a separate sound solution, for example.

Philips OLED+ 936 - released in 2021

Available: Now

Screen sizes: 48in, 55in and 65in

4K OLED (3840 x 2160 pixels)

HDR10+ Adaptive, Dolby Vision, HLG

Dolby Atmos, DTS Play-Fi

Android TV

Four-sided Ambilight

Also still available is the 2021 936 model, which has many of the same benefits as the version above but with a slightly trimmed down Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

You get 3.1.2 channels in total, with upfiring speaker drivers for Dolby Atmos.

Gaming is a big focus for the 936 too, with VRR and ALLM (variable refresh rate and auto low-latency mode) being joined by Freesync and G-Sync support. HDMI 2.1 is on board, naturally, as well and HDMI eARC tech.

As we've come to expect from Philips TVs, HDR10+ Adaptive is supported, as well as Dolby Vision. That's pretty much the case across the board, no matter which Philips TV you choose.

Philips OLED+ 907 - released in 2022

Available: Now

Screen sizes: 48, 55 and 65 inches

4K OLED (3840 x 2160 pixels)

HDR10+ Adaptive, Dolby Vision, HLG

Dolby Atmos, DTS Play-Fi

Android TV

Three-sided Ambilight

This TV hasn't been available for very long, but the early announcement of the OLED+ 908 has meant that it's seen a (perhaps much-needed) price drop relatively early into its time on the shelves.

Sitting one down from the OLED+ 937, there are a few differences. The Bowers & Wilkins' soundbar is a 3.1ch, so no upfiring speakers for Dolby Atmos, and it only uses the single chip P5 processor. This actually makes it a much better option for gamers, as 4K/120Hz images are supported in full resolution.

It has four HDMI inputs, with two of those HDMI 2.1 for eARC, VRR and ALLM support, comes with a central swivel stand and offers three-sided Ambilight, in place of its bigger brother's four-sided offering. You can read our full Philips OLED+ 907 review to see what we thought about it.

Philips OLED 807 - released in 2022

Available: Now

Screen sizes: 48in, 55in, 65in and 77in

4K OLED (3840 x 2160 pixels)

HDR10+ Adaptive, Dolby Vision, HLG

Dolby Atmos, DTS Play-Fi

Android TV

Four-sided Ambilight

The mid-level set in the 2022 range is the Philips OLED 807, which includes four-sided Ambilight, plus HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz support for gaming. It also carries the brighter OLED EX panel, found in all of 2022's OLED, and the 6th gen P5 AI processing for improved picture performance on 2021's sets.

The sound system is improved a touch too, with a 70W 2.1ch experience built-in. There are other additional features for gamers, including a new Game Bar that enables easy access to game-specific settings, while IMAX Enhanced certification ensures the set works with similarly-tagged movie content perfectly.

If you want four-sided Ambilight, you're in luck. The 807 offers it for those who don't have the budget for the OLED+937.

Philips OLED 707 - released in 2022

Available: Now

Screen sizes: 48in, 55in and 65in

4K OLED (3840 x 2160 pixels)

HDR10+ Adaptive, Dolby Vision, HLG

Dolby Atmos, DTS Play-Fi

Android TV

Three-sided Ambilight

Philips' 2022 entry-level OLED is the 707.

It uses the 6th gen P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine, has three-sided Ambilight and runs Android TV - great for a "budget" OLED TV.

HDMI 2.1 connectivity is supplied, along with variable refresh rate and Freesync technologies for gamers. While DTS Play-Fi is on board to connect this to other enabled devices for multiroom sound.

This year, there's also a 48-inch model, which is great for gamers.

Philips PML9506 Mini LED 4K TV - released in 2021

Available: Now

Screen sizes: 65in and 75in

4K Mini LED (3840 x 2160 pixels)

HDR10+ Adaptive, Dolby Vision, HLG,

Dolby Atmos, DTS Play-Fi

Android TV

Philips embraced Mini LED technology for its top-end LCD/LED TVs in 2021 and this one is still available at a decent price.

That technology means it uses thousands of tiny LEDs in its backlight, which are grouped into 1,000 zones. These zones can be turned off, brightened or dimmed independently, leading to more accurate colours and better contrast than previous LED panels.

Also, thanks to the size of the LEDs, there is less light bleed, so black levels can be much deeper and darker than ever before. It's the closest the tech can get to OLED, yet remains more affordable.

The MiniLED 9506 comes with four-sided Ambilight and the same P5 AI Intelligent Picture Engine as the OLEDs. It is also 4K 120Hz, so is capable of playing PS5 and Xbox Series X games at their best. VRR and ALLM are on board too.

Philips PML9636 Mini LED 4K TV - released in 2021

Available: Now

Screen sizes: 65in and 75in

Mini LED (3840 x 2160 pixels)

HDR10+ Adaptive, Dolby Vision, HLG

Dolby Atmos, DTS Play-Fi

Android TV

The MiniLED 9636 is almost identical to the 9506 above, apart from the fact that it also comes with a Bowers & Wilkins sound system built into its stand. A bit like a Mini LED version of the OLED+ 937 in a way.

This 3.1.2 system provides 70W of power across all channels, while two upfiring units provide extra height for Dolby Atmos tracks.

Like all of Philips premium models, it comes with DTS Play-Fi so can hook up to other wireless speakers around the home and become part of a multiroom audio setup.

Philips PUS8807 'The One' 4K LED TV – released in 2022

Available: Now

Screen sizes: 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 86 inches

4K LED panel

HDR10+ Adaptive, Dolby Vision, HLG

Dolby Atmos, DTS Play-Fi

Android TV

Three-sided Ambilight

2022 was the fourth generation of Philips' 'The One' range, offering a 4K LED panel, three-sided Ambilight and the slightly older 5th generation Philips P5 picture processing engine.

It still offers HDMI 2.1 inputs for 4K/120Hz picture support and everything that comes with that – like eARC, VRR and ALLM – plus there’s a 20W sound system on board too.

There are a lot of screen sizes to choose from too, so it’s a TV that can work for lots of different rooms.

Philips PUS8507/PUS8517 'The One' 4K LED TV – released in 2022

Available: Now

Screen sizes: 43, 50, 58 and 65 inches

4K LED panel

HDR10+ Adaptive, Dolby Vision, HLG

Dolby Atmos, DTS Play-Fi

Android TV

Three-sided Ambilight

If you like the sound of the TV above, but your budget is a little smaller, the PUS8507 or PUS8517 (they're the same TV but a chrome/black finish) is very similar, with a few changes to keep the price down.

Firstly, it’s a 60Hz panel, so it won’t be the best for gamers wanting to enjoy native 4K/120Hz pictures. There’s also a slightly less powerful processor – you’ll get the Pixel Precise Ultra HD in place of the 5th generation P5, which is around 25% less powerful.

There’s a slightly smaller selection of screen sizes too, but it’s only those looking for really big screens that’ll miss out. For those on a budget, this is great value.

What's the difference between Mini LED and OLED?

Although Philips offers a range of technologies, it's the OLED and Mini LED TVs that really stand out - but what's the difference? Both are associated with high-end TVs, with OLED long being the choice for many TV buyers.

OLED is known for its ability to turn off the backlight completely, so it's long been able to deliver black levels that other panel types struggled with, because you can turn off the illumination to that individual pixel. That, in essence is what OLED is - each pixel is also the light source.

Typically OLED can deliver better colour saturation and deal with those graduations from light to dark because there's no bleed from a backlight across the panel - for example, a white box on a black screen will have a crisp division between the too on OLED, whereas an LED TV will have a halo around the white box - and often streching down or across the panel based on where the backlighting is sent from.

The downside of OLED is its potential longevity, as it's an organic material that can decay and it's typically can't reach the peak brightness of LED panels - which means that HDR effects can be greater from a LED-based panel.

Moving onto Mini OLED and this is a reletively new TV technology. Essentially, it has taken the LED backlighting model but broken it down into much smaller illumination blocks, so it's much more precise. This means its a better performer than older LED tech, suffering less from those light bleed problems.

It's cheaper to manufacture than OLED, so it's likely to be seen in TVs that sit under flagship OLED models and while the picture quality is unlikely to match OLED, it's better than the previous generation of LED TVs.

We have a deeper dive into the difference in TV panel tech right here.

Things to consider when buying a television

When it comes to buying a television there are plenty of things to think about. The first is likely to be size, to ensure that the TV will fit into your room. If you're looking at buying a Philips TV, the company hasn't yet moved into 8K TVs, but will offer 4K TVs up to 86 inches.

Most will be buying smaller than that, but the important thing is that it fits into your room and will be a comfortable size for viewing.

One of the attractive things about Philips TVs is the Ambilight system. This provides illumination from the rear of the television that can spread the colours across the room. This can be coordinated with other Philips Hue devices, with the TV driving the colour show based on what's on the screen. The latest models offer four-sided Ambilight which is great for wall mounting, some older models are only three sided.

Philips has long supported a wide range of technologies, so you'll find most of the recent models supporting HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, while many also run Android TV, which is super connected and supports casting from your phone.