Philips frequently refreshes its TV lineup, with new designs and updates. And, 2020 will prove to be no different.

A new range of Philips OLED and LED televisions are on the horizon, with some continuing the partnership with Bowers & Wilkins for included sound systems.

Plus, there are plenty of 2019 sets still available - some of which available with amazing discounts.

So, here are Philips' top TVs, from new models coming soon to those you can buy right now. We're not covering all the models, just those that stand out based on their features and positioning.

Available now

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG

This is possibly the best 4K HDR TV available for under a grand. It features the same P5 Picture Engine from the 2019 OLED sets, with similar excellent image performance, but a few corners have been cut to keep the cost down.

Thankfully, those caveats are rather minor. Instead of Android TV, you get the Saphi Smart TV platform, which is lacking in some apps but still comes with the ones you'd expect: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, BBC iPlayer, etc.

It sound system is a little basic too. But match it with a soundbar and you have an incredible set for the money, with top quality pictures, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, plus Dolby Atmos decoding.

Three-sided Ambilight wraps up a superb package that presents a great entry-point to OLED for anyone looking for a 55 or 65-inch telly.

Available from July 2020

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG, Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Atmos, DTS Play-Fi

The 2020 "entry-level" OLED TVs are similar to their predecessors in that the 805 and 855 models numbers (there is also an 865 coming to specific retailers across Europe) designate different stand options, rather than specs and features.

They each, therefore, feature the new version of Philips' picture processing - the 4th generation P5 engine with AI. Artificial intelligence is by far the biggest addition this time around, with the TV able to analyse pictures in real-time and compare them to a vast image database gleaned over the years in order to recognise subjects in each scene and adjust them to suit. It can tell whether pictures contain faces, nature, motion or dark elements.

Another big addition this time around is Filmmaker Mode. You will get a notification on screen to tell you the movie you are watching supports the mode and give you the option to turn it on. It will effectively turn much of the motion processing off and change the colour and white balance to match what the "filmmaker" intended.

HDR10+ and Dolby Vision are supported, while Dolby Atmos decoding has been added to give the 50W built-in sound a bigger virtual soundstage. Then there is DTS Play-Fi support, to allow the OLED800 series TVs to connect to other multiroom audio devices.

Android 9 Pie and three-sided Ambilight are on board too. You don't get Bowers & Wilkins sound, nor a dedicated soundbar.

Available now

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG, DTS Play-Fi (from late 2020)

While these are soon to be succeeded by the 805/855 2020 models (as above), you can still get these 2019 OLED sets at a knockdown price.

Both TVs are effectively the same, the only difference being the stand that they sit on. They each offer 4K HDR, but a lot has gone into boosting the HDR performance. There's a dual-chip version of the 2019 P5 picture engine, with support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10+. They run Android TV, offer Google Assistant voice control and are compatible with Alexa. It also offers Dolby Atmos support.

The downside compared to the OLED+ 934 and 984 sets is that it lacks the Bower & Wilkins sound system so you might want to add your own sound system. Naturally it has three-sided Ambilight.

DTS Play-Fi support will be added via a firmware patch later in 2020 too.

Available now

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, HRD10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HLG, Bowers & Wilkins Sound, DTS Play-Fi (from late 2020)

The OLED+ 934 comes with an integrated Bowers & Wilkins sound system that ranges along the bottom of the set.

It doesn't quite come with the majestic stand of the 984 (below), but is available in two sizes. It can also be considered a more subdued option than its bigger brother. It also still boasts universal HDR support, including Dolby Vision, plus more complete Dolby Atmos compatibility with upfiring drivers in the audio bar.

The only hiccough comes when it comes to low frequency effects, which can occasionally annoy. Still, though, for a lower price than some of Philips' other displays on this list, the 934 is a worthy choice, and it gets DTS Play-Fi support later in 2020 to boot.

Available now

Screen sizes: 65in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, HRD10+, Dolby Vision, HLG, Dolby Atmos, Bowers & Wilkins Sound, DTS Play-Fi (from late 2020)

An ambitious twist on the modern TV, the 984 is an all-in-one TV and sound system. In some ways it feels like the culmination, or at least the maximum yield of the partnership with Bowers & Wilkins, with a high-quality "floating" system integrated into the TV's stand, producing superb, class-leading sound.

Of course, the display itself is also pretty special. It's a superb OLED effort, with great, universal HDR support and beautiful image quality. Of course, that integrated stand and distinctive look means it won't be for everyone. If you're looking for a statement TV, though, the 984 is a stunning bit of kit.

Available now

Screen sizes: 43in, 50in, 55in, 58in, 65in, 70in

Direct LED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG, Dolby Atmos

Based on its best selling TV range, Philips appointed this TV as "The One" in 2019 - it's the one you're likely to buy because it is a balance of performance and price. All the TVs above are technically superior in picture quality, but the 7304 might do everything you want. It's also available in more sizes than any other Philips model.

You get 4K HDR, Dolby Vision and HDR 10+, which arguably lifts the picture performance to rival naturally superior sets. It has a basic sound system, but it still supports Dolby Atmos. We'd say it dominates Philips entry-level sets, offering Android TV and multiple format support - just at a more agreeable price. Yes, it even does Ambilight too, so is definitely "one" for the budget concious.

Available now

Screen sizes: 50in, 55in, 65in

Direct lit LED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG, Bowers & Wilkins Sound, DTS Play-Fi (from late 2020)

First released in 2019, the Philips 8804 will continue to be part of the brand's 2020 range too.

The big thing about this TV is that it was the first LED set with a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, so it has a 50W 2.1 system built-in that sounds fantastic. Philips says that the "experience" of this TV - great picture and sound - makes for a winning combination.

The panel itself is direct lit LED, 4K and offers HDR support covering both Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ - not many other LEDs tick all those boxes. A range of sizes makes it suitable for many different homes, and it has decent picture performance for its tech and price point too.

It runs Android TV, offers Google Assistant and supports Alexa, as well as three-sided Ambilight.

Available from second half of 2020

Screen sizes: 43in

Edge lit LED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG, Dolby Atmos, Bowers & Wilkins Sound, DTS Play-Fi

Price: TBC

One of the new models coming later in 2020 is the 9235. It will only be available in one size - 43-inches - but comes with a new version of the Bowers & Wilkins sound system designed specifically for this screen.

The sound system is 2.1, so promises deep bass levels as well as accurate stereo representation. There is Dolby Atmos decoding on board, although you don't get upfiring drivers in this model, so won't have the complete experience.

As for the panel, it sports edge lit LED technology with local dimming, and uses the 2019 3rd gen P5 picture processing engine. You get all the HDR options - HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG - plus Android 9 Pie for its smarts and Google Assistant and Alexa voice control. There is three-sided Ambilight, as well.

Available now

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in

Direct lit LED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG, Dolby Atmos, Bowers & Wilkins Sound, DTS Play-Fi (from late 2020)

Price: TBC

Available in larger sizes than the 9235, the 9435 also comes with a Bowers & Wilkins sound system - this time 2.1.2 though, so features upward firing drivers too, for more height in Dolby Atmos soundscapes. There is also a flow port built into the speaker design this time, to shift even more air and therefore improve sonic stability.

The 4K HDR screen is direct lit with local dimming which means it should technically produce deeper black levels than its smaller counterpart. It too utilises the 3rd gen P5 engine for motion and judder free, sharp images.

Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG are once again supported, and three-side Ambilight makes its design stand out, especially with its floating stand giving the screen some air above the B&W system. You also get a wallmount kit in the box.

Android 9 Pie, Google Assistant and "Works with Alexa" compatibility are all on board.