Panasonic is greatly expanding its OLED TV offering this year, along with a new series of 4K HDR LED sets too.

Some won't be available until May/June time, but you might always want to snap up a bargain on one of last year's models instead - as they are still available and often at a discount.

So here are the Panasonic TV highlights for 2020, including some of the excellent sets already available through numerous retailers.

One thing to note on model numbering if you're browsing Panasonic TVs: H equals 2020, G equals 2019 and so on - something to watch out for when you come to buy. Also, model numbers can change depending on region, the TV tends to be the same but the number might be slightly different, so that's also something to take into account.

Available from July 2020

Screen sizes: 65in, 55in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos

The crème de la crème flagship model for 2020 is the HZ2000, coming in two sizes: 55 and 65-inches.

It supports two new standards: Filmmaker Mode to present movies as their directors intended, and Dolby Vision IQ, which adjusts the HDR picture settings automatically, depending on the viewing conditions.

The set is also built around Panasonic's Master HDR OLED Professional Edition panel. That effectively means it is capable of high peak brightness, while retaining the deep black levels OLED tech is well known for.

Audio also gets a big boost at this end of the range, with 360-degree Soundscape Pro surround built into the set itself. This includes five speaker units with two upfiring speakers at the top to give you the extra height channels for Dolby Atmos soundtracks.

Available from June 2020

Screen sizes: 65in, 55in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos

One step down from the HZ2000 and you still get highly impressive specs, including Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Vision IQ and the proprietary HCX Pro Intelligent processor.

The panel is slightly different - the Master HDR OLED rather than Pro Edition - and the audio is a little less bombastic. However, you still get upward firing speakers built into the top of the TV for Dolby Atmos height channels, plus front-firing speakers and a central subwoofer at viewer height for some incredible, immersive sound.

In all other respects, this is as near to the flagship model as you like. With Alexa and Google Assistant support thrown in for good measure.

Available from May 2020

Screen sizes: 65in, 55in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos

The HZ1000 retains the Master HDR OLED panel of the HZ1500 but drops the audio to a regular sound system.

You still get the Filmmaker Mode with a dedicated button on the remote that will put your screen into industry-selected picture settings that best suit movie content, while Dolby Vision IQ choose the best images depending on the ambience and light in your viewing room.

The base also features a swivel design, so you can move it to be face-on to multiple viewing positions. But, as its OLED it'll also have super wide viewing angles anyway.

Available now

Screen sizes: 65in, 55in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos

Last year's flagship OLED TV, the GZ2000, is still available, so could be worth considering if you see it reduced in price.

It uses a custom OLED panel, tuned by Panasonic, so it offers higher average brightness than the other OLEDs from 2019.

The GZ2000 supports Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10+, but not Filmmaker Mode or Dolby Vision IQ. It is powered by the HDX Pro Intelligent processor, like all G-series Panasonic OLED models.

Aside from the boosted image quality that this TV offers, it comes with a big sound experience tuned by Technics - including an integrated soundbar under the display and upfiring speakers on the rear of the TV to expand the Dolby Atmos sound stage.

The GZ2000 is fully connected, offering Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, while it's also possible to wirelessly connect a third-party subwoofer to the TV to complete the audio package.

Available now

Screen sizes: 65in, 55in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos

The Panasonic GZ1500 occupies a similar space as the GZ2000, with an integrated soundbar across the bottom of the screen. But, this is no longer a Technics-tuned sound system and there are no additional Dolby Atmos upfiring speakers. Instead, that wider sound space is virtualised through the front-firing speakers.

The panel itself is also slightly different to the GZ2000 (and 2020 models). This doesn't have the same level of custom tuning that the GZ2000 gets, instead it offers the same panel performance as the two lower tier models from 2019 - the GZ1000 and GZ950. It is powered by the HCX Pro Intelligent processor and supports Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10+.

It offers the same connected smarts in Google Assistant and Alexa.

Available now

Screen sizes: 65in, 55in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos

The Panasonic GZ1000 is identical to the GZ950 when it comes to the panel, performance and sound system. That's the same panel and HCX Pro processor as the GZ1500, so you'll get the full benefit of support for all common HDR standards - bar the latest developments added to the 2020 sets.

You also get connectivity to Google Assistant and Alexa, as well as being able to connect to an external subwoofer. There is support for Dolby Atmos, but the GZ1000 doesn't have the sound system to deliver it, so this TV is better positioned to pass that Atmos source to an external sound system to give you immersive audio.

The difference between this and the GZ950 is the stand. The GZ1000 has a central stand with cable management to make for a nice clean installation.

Available now

Screen sizes: 65in, 55in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos

The Panasonic GZ950 technically sits in the entry-position for the 2019 OLED panels.

You get the same panel and performance as the GZ1000 and GZ1500, with the same wide support for HDR material. Again, there's also support for Dolby Atmos, but like the GZ1000, it doesn't have the speakers to do justice to Atmos, so is better used in combination with an external sound system. You can connect a subwoofer, however.

Google Assistant and Alexa support are included. It's biggest difference is that it sits on the most basic of the stands - which shouldn't be an issue if you plan to wallmount it.

Available from June

Screen sizes: 75in, 65in, 43in

LED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos

The top-end LED TV for 2020 is the Panasonic HX940, with a 100Hz panel and HCX Pro Intelligent processing.

It supports both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, plus HLG for TV broadcasts in HDR when available, and can pass through Dolby Atmos when connected to a capable sound system.

The HX940 comes with Local Dimming Pro Intelligent tech that allows for better black levels in dark scenes, thanks to multi-zoned control over the backlight. While the Home Screen 5.0 smart TV platform gives you all the latest streaming apps and customisation options for you to put the ones you use the most front and centre.

Available from May/June

Screen sizes: 65in, 58in, 50in, 40in

LED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos

The Panasonic HX820 and HX800 are effectively the same LED TV, except the 820 will be available exclusively through John Lewis in the UK. You might find it has a different stand or bezel colour.

It drops the picture processor down to the HCX (not Pro) but you won't notice much in practice, we feel. You also get the HDR Bright Panel Plus technology and Local Dimming technologies from Panasonic, rather than advanced versions found in the 940.

4K HDR standards are all still supported at this level, with HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG Photo - which was introduced with the 2019 range below.

Dolby Atmos is also supported, although you will need a decent, compatible sound system to get the most from it.

Available now

Screen sizes: 75in

LED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos

Panasonic's 2019 flagship LED TV, the GX940 (GX920 in the UK), only came in one size - 75 inches. It was edge lit too.

It sits slightly adrift from the brands' other LED models released in the same year because of the single size available, but is also the only LED model that got the HCX Pro Intelligent processor found in the 2019 OLED models.

It supports a wide range of HDR formats - HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG - as well as offering Dolby Atmos support, but not the speakers to produce it. You can, however, connect this TV to an external subwoofer.

It supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Available now (but not in the UK)

Screen sizes: 65in, 58in, 50in, 40in

LED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos

The Panasonic GX900 very much picks up the silver metal design of the GX940, but offers a switch stand, which allows you to remove and reposition the feet to suit the surface you are putting them on. This TV, however, never came to the UK.

It has the HCX image processor, like the GX800. In other respects when it comes to performance, it should sit in the same position as the GX800 below.

Available now

Screen sizes: 65in, 58in, 50in, 40in

LED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos

The Panasonic GX800 runs on the older HCX image processor from 2018 and doesn't therefore have the processing power of some of its pricier stablemates (and 2020 models).

This model still supports those big HDR formats - HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG - and also supports Dolby Atmos, meaning you should be able to hook it up to an Atmos system and enjoy immersive audio from sources like Netflix.

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa mean that this is a smart TV too.

Screen sizes: 65in, 58in, 50in, 40in

LED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, HDR10+

The Panasonic GX700 was very much the entry point for the 2019 4K HDR TVs from Panasonic. It doesn't get the HCX processor that the GX800 does and having seen both TVs side-by-side, there's a noticeable difference in quality.

The GX700 gets HDR10+ support, but at this level there's no Dolby Vision or HLG - so you're starting to miss out on future-proofing formats. There's also no support for Dolby Atmos.