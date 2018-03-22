LG 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: W8, G8, E8, C8, B8, SK9500 and more compared

After releasing some of the most astounding tellies in 2017, LG has refined its processing prowess by introducing the Alpha 9 (a9) processor to its updated 2018 OLED TV line.

All the company's tellies feature 4K Ultra HD pixel resolution and support major High Dynamic Range (HDR) formats such as Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Technicolor and HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma). There's Dolby Atmos, too, for perceptual surround sound direct from the TV.

Here's the company's range, top to bottom, how the sets differ and which one is likely best suited to you.

Wallpaper-thin design, hidden wires, included soundbar hosts connections, designed for wall-mounting, a9 processor

Screen sizes: 77in, 65in

Price: £TBC / $TBC

The company's top-of-the-line "Wallpaper" or "Signature" model is designed to be hung on a wall in a lavish pad. Its wires are designed to be hidden, while the included soundbar hosts all the connections to keep any unnecessary gubbins away from the back of the thin screen panel.

With the latest Alpha 9 processor, the W8 improves upon 2017's W7 model with processing that reduces artefacts, supports HFR (high frame rate to 100/120fps), and has greater colour accuracy (from a broader look-up table).

In terms of brightness, however, there's no extra clout here compared to last year's model. That means HDR 10, HDR 10 Pro (LG's propriatery version with greater metadata for a more balanced image), Dolby Vision, and Technicolor support.

LG's ThinQ technology brings internal smarts to the TV that allow for voice-control and context-related search via the included Magic Remote. In the US this includes integrated Google Assistant - something that, for the UK and EU, is only available via a relevant Google Home product (or there's Alexa support via an Amazon Echo product).

It's a big beast, available in 77- and 65-inch sizes for the ultimate impact in the home. The picture barely does it justice, it does look truly stunning.

Built-in soundbar for the biggest off-the-shelf sound, Alpha 9 processor

Screen size: 65in only

Price: £TBC / $TBC

One of the harder-to-find OLED models, the G8 is likely to only be ranged with one retailer in the UK. But it's a specialist set: at 65-inches only, with a large integrated soundbar, there aren't many homes that can accomodate this beast.

But if you can, then you should. Although we're yet to see the G8 model, 2017's G7 was an epic performer when it came to stunning design and enhanced audio output straight out of the box.

It includes the same a9 processor and HDR format compatibility as the W8 (above), so image quality is one and the same throughout the 2018 OLED line-up (excluding the B8 model).

Built-in speakers on screen for wider soundscape, a9 processor

Screen sizes: 65in, 55in

Price: £TBC / $TBC

The E8 will be seen by many as the more practical top-range OLED panel in the range. Rather than house a huge soundbar like the G8 (above), it instead mounts speaker strips in the panel itself (hence the apparently larger bezel in the picture above) for better quality sound than those models further down the range. The stand's footprint is also on the small scale, ensuring the set can be positioned easily in many different homes.

It includes the same a9 processor and HDR format compatibility as the G8 (above), so image quality is one and the same throughout the 2018 OLED line-up (excluding the B8 model).

a9 processor

Screen sizes: 77in, 65in, 55in

Price: £TBC / $TBC

What we suspect to be the biggest seller of the OLED line-up, the C8 doesn't integrate speakers like the E8 (above), which gives it wonderfully trim bezel edging. Add that it's available in 77-, 65- and 55-inch sizes and there'll be a screen size to suit anyone.

It includes the same a9 processor and HDR format compatibility as the E8 (above), so image quality is one and the same throughout the 2018 OLED line-up (excluding the B8 model, below).

Similar to last year's B7 OLED, uses Alpha 7 (a7) processor

Screen sizes: 65in, 55in

Price: £TBC / $TBC

Whereas 2017's C7 and B7 model were only separated by their retailers' exclusive availability, for 2018 the divide between C8 (above) and B8 is more significant. The B8 uses what LG calls the Alpha 7 processor, putting it on par with last year's B7 model.

That means none of the fancy artefact reduction or high frame-rate (HFR) support offered by the rest of the OLED range, but you do get the full array of HDR support.

Nano Cell Display full array local dimming, Dolby Atmos, a7 processor

Screen sizes: 65in, 55in

Price: £TBC / $TBC

The top-of-the-line LED-backlit LCD display in LG's range, the SK95 updates on last year's model with modified Nano Cell Display technology for full array local dimming control. Having seen it in action we think the horizontal blooming is actually worse than before, while the vertical column blooming is improved.

Unlike the top-of-range OLED models - such as the LG G8 or E8 - the SK95 doesn't include an integrated soundbar or beefier speaker arrangement. This is all about putting the screen front and centre. Its peak brightness is the same as last year's model, but the average brightness on screen has seen a 20 per cent luminance rise for punchier pictures.

Nano Cell Display full array local dimming, Dolby Atmos, a7 processor

Screen sizes: 65in, 55in

Price: £TBC / $TBC

The step-down from the SK95 (above), the SK85 is very much the same set but with fewer dimming control zones - so don't expect the picture's backlight to be quite as well handled.

Nano Cell Display local dimming, Dolby Atmos, a7 processor

Screen sizes: 75in, 65in, 55in, 49in

Price: £TBC / $TBC

The step-down from the SK85 (above), the 8100 sees the backlighting reduced to local dimming from the set's edges - there's not a full array like the SK95/SK85, so don't expect brightness to be as uniformly successful.

Nano Cell Display local dimming, Dolby Atmos, a7 processor

Screen sizes: 65in, 55in, 49in

Price: £TBC / $TBC

Every bit an echo of its SK81 (above) cousin, the 8000 drops the largest panel offering, while opting for a more basic stand design.

Screen sizes: 70in (7550 only), 65in, 55in, 50in (7550 only), 49in (6950 only), 43in (6950 only)

Price: £TBC / $TBC

The more basic 4K models in LG's range, the UK series still has plenty to shout about: with ThinQ voice-control, Active HDR and Nano Cell Display technology (in the UK7550 models only on that one).