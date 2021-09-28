LG has a range of OLED models in a number of different positions - but which is the best TV to buy? We run through all the options.

LG has had a long-standing commitment to OLED TVs. It was one of the first manufacturers to release them on a wide scale, with LG Display manufacturing the vast majority of OLED panels for other TV makers, too.

The company certainly has a wide range of OLED televisions these days and you'll often find models at various price points. An OLED TV is no longer necessarily prohibitive to those without the deepest pockets.

It has also recently announced some of its 2023 models which, along with the existing 2022 range, take the technology to a new level.

Here we look at the highlights, including those you can buy right now and some you might want to save up for.

Why buy an OLED TV?

For many, OLED is the display type of choice for high-end televisions. From early on in OLED's story, it became obvious that OLED gave a lot more freedom in design. Because of how the panel works, TVs could be thinner than rivals and that's what LG become known for.

That's still evident in LG's OLED TVs - they are really slim - and whether you're wall mounting or using the stand, they look great.

But, above that, OLED has become synonymous with quality. Because each pixel emits its own light (rather than relying on an additional layer for illumination) they can be turned off individually, leading to deeper blacks and less bleed across the panel between high and low lights. This drives OLED's reputation for being able to deliver deep, involving black levels and more accurate colours than some other technologies.

Of course, LG has kept up with the HDR race too, offering Dolby Vision on its TVs for a number of years, while also supporting 120Hz on many of its screens, making them ideal for gaming.

LG 4K OLED TVs

These are the TVs to consider if you're looking for a 4K HDR model.

LG G3 OLED evo

LG

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in, 77in, 83in, 97in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR10 Pro, HLG, Filmmaker Mode

Announced during CES 2023, the LG G3 OLED evo will be the flagship 4K OLED TV from the brand for the year.

It has many of the same features as the currently available G2 model (as below) but adds some new bells and whistles for good measure.

It sports the new α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6, for starters, and a feature that LG is calling Brightness Booster Max. This uses clever algorithms to improve brightness greatly - up to 70 per cent, claims the manufacturer - while ensuring dark areas of the screen continue to be deep and involving.

There is also, what is termed "zero gap design". This means it can be fixed closer to the wall than previously. LG's webOS smart system has also been improved, with new quick cards helping you get to content more quickly.

We don't have an availability date yet, but will update when possible.

LG G2 OLED evo

LG

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in, 77in, 83in, 97in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR10 Pro, HLG, Filmmaker Mode

LG's current gallery TV flagship is the G2 OLED evo and it'll likely drop in price the closer its replacement (above) is to release.

It features LG's 2022 α9 Gen5 AI processing technology, which enables higher brightness than its TVs have managed before, although not quite as much as the newer system for 2023.

An AI Sound Pro feature renders virtual 7.1.2 surround sound from the built-in speakers, while new webOS smart functionality includes the ability to stream what's on one LG TV to another, including satellite and cable broadcasts.

LG also doubles down on gaming with its 2022 generation OLED TVs and on. A game optimiser menu gives access to the relevant settings at the click of just one button. And, there is a sports mode for FIFA and the like.

You get up to four HDMI 2.1 ports too, so connection with a games console or PC can reap up to 4K 120Hz.

SQUIRREL_7146237

LG C3 OLED evo

LG

Screen sizes: 42in, 48in, 55in, 65in, 77in, 83in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR10 Pro, HLG, Filmmaker Mode

LG's C2 series is by far and away its most popular in the OLED TV range, so there are a lot of eyes on this replacement model.

Like the G3, 2022 G2 and some of the C2 sizes, it uses an OLED evo panel, which is capable of greater brightness than conventional OLEDs. This is coupled with Brightness Booster tech that ensures contrast for HDR and SDR images is spot on.

There's also the same α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 running the show, and a suite of HDMI 2.1a ports to ensure you can feed it the best source material - be that gaming or otherwise.

The big visible difference between the G3 and C3 is that the latter comes with an ultra slim design, so it doesn't marry to a wall quick so closely. However, you'll likely not care when in use.

There's a boost to the AI Sound Pro feature this year too, which is now capable of virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the TVs speakers.

All 2023 LG TVs will be compatible with the WOW technologies the manufacturer will include with its soundbars, if you want to match them up.

We'll bring you more when we hear about availability.

LG C2 OLED

LG

Screen sizes: 42in, 48in, 55in, 65in, 77in, 83in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR10 Pro, HLG, Filmmaker Mode

The 2022 LG C2 OLED TV comes in many sizes, with some of the models also featuring the same OLED evo panel as the G2 above.

They also run on the α9 Gen5 AI processor and covers all the tech above to boost the visuals on the screen, along with support for 120Hz. There are 4x HDMI 2.1.

There are different stands depending on the size you choose - and the new 42-inch model means there's a premium OLED TV at a smaller size, ideal for bedrooms. There are different speaker arrangements depending on the size you buy.

SQUIRREL_6699279

LG B2 OLED

LG

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in, 77in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR10 Pro, HLG, Filmmaker Mode

The LG OLED B series has always been a little more affordable than the C and that's because, while offering a great 4K OLED panel, it uses an older processor, the α (Alpha) 7 Gen5 AI.

It still supports a full range of technologies, with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 Pro, HLG and Filmmaker Mode all supported, as well as Dolby Atmos. But the sound system in this TV is 20W from a 2.0 speaker arrangement.

It has 4x HDMI 2.1, as well as offering a 120Hz display.

SQUIRREL_6690493

LG A2 OLED

LG

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in, 77in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR10 Pro, HLG, Filmmaker Mode

The LG A2 OLED sits at the entry point for LG's OLED TVs in 2022. In doing so, it makes a couple of little cuts, with a 60Hz refresh rate - so this isn't a TV that's going to suit gamers wanting top performance.

Otherwise, it offers a full range of TV tech to make your visuals look great, with at 4K resolution, Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker mode and all the rest, but like the B2 OLED, users the α7 Gen5 AI.

It's more affordable, but it's also slightly less premium with a more simple stand. There's 20W speakers in a 2.0 arrangement.

SQUIRREL_6699095

LG 8K OLED TVs

If you want to step up to an 8K picture resolution, these are the models to consider.

LG Z2 OLED

LG

Screen sizes: 77in, 88in

OLED, 7680 x 4320 pixels, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR10 Pro, HLG, Filmmaker Mode

The Z2 is an updated flagship model. However, it only comes in 77- and 88-inch sizes and is hugely expensive.

That's because this is LG's 8K OLED TV for 2022, stepping up the resolution over the 4K models listed above. It uses many of the same technologies though, and packs in a similar α9 Gen5 AI processor - so you're really only getting that improved pxel count.

There's 80W speaker power in a 4.2 channel arrangement, too.

A Signature Z3 model has been announced for 2023, but we await details.

SQUIRREL_12854634