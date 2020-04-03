LG has had a long-standing commitment to OLED TVs, having been producing them for years now. It's slowly been refining its offering, too, and now boasts some of the best TVs on the market.

Although the likes of Sony, Panasonic and Philips have all added OLED TVs to their respective offerings, it's LG who is still leading the charge with a line-up of sets for all types of customer, and particularly those interesting in premium TV, where OLED sits. Let's take a look at some of the best models on the market for you to choose from, spanning 2020's models and back over recent years.

Screen sizes: 48in, 55in, 65in, 77in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos, HDR10, Filmmaker Mode

Price: £1499.99 (48in), £1799.99 (55in), £2799.99 (65in), £4999.99 (77in)

LG has progressively stepped through numbers over the past few years and now switches to X for 2020. The CX broadly updates the C9 models, but introduces a new smaller size at 48 inches in 2020. That's going to fit into homes that couldn't accommodate a 55-inch previously, potentially bringing more people over to OLED TVs.

The CX models retain the 4K resolution, supporting a wide range of HDR standards, including the new Dolby Vision IQ, which will adjust the picture based on the TV's ambient light sensor. It will also support Filmmaker Mode, a new initiative that will strip away the processing to give you visuals the way the director intended, and features Nvidia G-Sync to better support gamers.

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in, 77in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Dolby Vision and Atmos, HDR10

Price: £2499 (55in), £3299 (65in), £7499 (77in)

The C9 is one of our favourite TVs of the last couple of years from any brand. It's got a great set of features, with the core being a 4K OLED display that's brilliant regardless of what you're looking to watch or play on it. Little touches like including HDMI 2.1 make it a solid bet for the future, too, although it's now been updated by the LG CX models for 2020, which add a couple of additional picture modes, as well as a new a9 Gen 3 processor to boost picture performance and Nvidia G-Sync.

With AI-enhanced processing on board it gets better the more you use it, learning your habits and preferences, while still offering great picture quality, 4K and Dolby Vision HDR. Now that it's not an immediately new model, you can also pick it up for solid reductions.

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos, HDR10, Filmmaker Mode

Price: £TBC (55in), £TBC (65in)

LG's 2020 entry-level models sit close to the CX in terms of functionality and performance, offering the key features of 4K HDR support, including support for Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode and Dolby Atmos. The user interface and experience is very much the same, although the design is slightly different.

The big change, however, is that the B series uses a lower power a7 processor, so potentially doesn't have the same grunt as the CX models do. For many, the BX could be the cheapest way to get a 2020 OLED TV, with the latest features, and little real world difference to the higher spec model. We don't have the pricing or availability for this model yet, we suspect LG is pushing the CX models first - because this is likely to be a solid alternative to the CX.

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Dolby Vision and Atmos, HDR10

Price: £1099.99 (55in), £1599.99 (65in)

The LG OLED B9 is a great entry-level model. Although it's a 2019 TV, it still supports the important standards that you'd expect in a premium TV, like Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos. There's a great 4K panel on this TV, with little real difference to the C9 TV that sits higher up the range, although the C9 has a higher spec processor.

The B9's real advantage is that the prices are much more affordable than some others in the LG OLED family, while only the discerning will see the real difference in performance. It's also still widely available, so is potentially a great TV to buy.

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in, 77in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Atmos, HDR10

Price: £2,299.99 (55in), £3,499.99 (65in), £5,999.99 (77in)

As you move up the LG OLED range, the big differences are in design rather than in the technical capabilities. The panel, processor and supported functions of the GX are essentially the same as those on the CX - Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode, G-Sync compatibility, etc - but the design is radically different.

The GX is a statement TV, designed with minimalism in mid and designed to be seamlessly mounted on the wall, hence the "gallery design" name.

Screen sizes: 65in

OLED, flexible, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Atmos

Price: £4,499.99 (65in)

The W, or wallpaper design, is one of the most distinctive TV ranges ever. It's basically just the panel, magnetically mounted to the wall so it's incredibly thin, like a picture on the wall.

It's a high-end design piece for sure, coming with a separate Dolby Atmos soundbar to provide the sound. This soundbar also has all the connections for the TV as the panel has no connections itself. Connecting the two is via a flat cable, which is the only input for the TV that you need to consider.

The panel itself, however, is the same as LG uses in across its other OLED TVs, ensuring fantastic quality, support for a wide range of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision IQ, and all powered by webOS. There's only a 65-inch model available in 2020, there has been a 77-inch model in previous years.

Screen sizes: 88in, 77in

OLED, 7680 × 4320 pixels, Dolby Vision and Atmos, HDR10

Price: £39,999.99 (88in); £24,999.99 (77in)

We've left this TV for last, not because it's the least impressive set on the list, but rather because we shouldn't gloss over that insane £40k price tag for the 88-inch version. The reality is that almost no-one is going to be looking for a TV at this price. It replaces the Z9 from 2019 and if you're in the market for LG's most spectacular TV, you'll probably want the latest version.

Everything around the XZ is about drama. The statement stand and design means that this Signature TV will take pride of place in any room, while delivering 8K detail on the big screen. Sure, there's no native 8K content out there, but this TV is ready for the future, with Filmmaker mode, Dolby Vision IQ and a new Alpha 9 Gen 3 AI processor.