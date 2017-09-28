All-new Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV Stick: Which Amazon Fire streaming device is for me?

Amazon's Fire TV devices are the company's fastest selling products of all time, beating both the Kindle and Fire tablets. The range allows you to access and stream a variety of content, including Amazon's own The Grand Tour with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, but also through apps such as Netflix and BBC iPlayer.

The company has recently refreshed its line-up, with a couple of devices that plug directly into the back of your TV and therefore hidden out of sight. It has also embraced 4K HDR video and Dolby Atmos audio. Plus, with the older 4K Ultra HD set-top-box still available from some retailers, it's worth looking at each of the options to see which will be better for you.

Amazon's new high-end streaming box is not only cheap as chips on comparison with Apple TV 4K, for example, but it's also not even a box as such.

Instead, the company has opted for a dongle-style device, much like a Google Chromecast, which plugs directly into the back of your TV via an attached HDMI cord.

That doesn't mean it's a slouch in features or abilities. It is the most capable Fire TV Amazon has ever made. It can output video up to 4K Ultra HD and at 60 frames per second. It also has high dynamic range (HDR) support, something the former Fire TV box did not.

Dolby Atmos surround sound support has been added too, for when services like Netflix offer it, which goes alongside the general 5.1 and 7.1 Dolby surround audio output. Basically, it will play the best format possible, depending on the AV receiver, home cinema system, soundbar or even TV you plug it into.

It is driven by a 1.5GHz quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM, which also aid speedy navigation as well as provide the aforementioned video and audio capabilities. There is 8GB of internal storage available to store apps.

Wi-Fi support is dual-band - which should be enough for most video playback but could struggle with the highest bitrate 4K HDR feeds. Instead, you're better off connecting it via Ethernet although, unlike the former set-to-box, you will need to fork out for an optional adapter to do so.

An Alexa Voice Remote is included in the box, much like with the current Amazon Fire TV Stick. This gives you voice control and access to the Alexa voice assistant in a similar was to an Amazon Echo device. That means you can find out the weather, sports results and many other facts and nuggets of information. And as well as have them spoken to you in Alexa's dulcet tones, you can see visual cards on screen with supporting info.

The Amazon experience has improved significantly in recent times, and another update seems to be on the way to integrate some services further - such as voice control for Netflix. But you will still get more from an Amazon Fire TV device if you have an Amazon Prime subscription no matter the device, as Amazon's own content is so brilliantly threaded through the entire operating system.

This is Amazon's latest flagship device, and while it is small it is mighty in what it offers. There is plenty of 4K HDR content available these days, from Amazon and Netflix - also well represented here. If you have a compatible TV, this is the only option you should really consider, especially for the amazing price in comparison with similarly spec'ed rivals.

Price: £69.99 from Amazon.co.uk, $69.99 from Amazon.com

Amazon's entry-level device was updated earlier in 2017. It offers a similar experience to the new Fire TV save for a couple of major absences: it is only capable of Full HD video rather than 4K and there is no Dolby Atmos support.

Nonetheless, the second-generation device represents great value for money, especially if you don't have a 4K HDR TV. Inside there is a quad-core processor plus 1GB of RAM, so moves speedily and smoothly. It offers 1080p output with 7.1 audio and has the latest version of the Fire TV operating system like its pricier sibling.

That means, it too is best matched with Amazon services, such as Prime Video, Amazon Music and Amazon Cloud, but still has clever Netflix integration. Search results, therefore, will offer shows from the Amazon rival as well as its own.

All the other apps from the new Fire TV are available on the Stick too, including BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, Demand 5 and Plex.

Importantly, it also has Alexa voice assistant access, with an identical Alexa Voice Remote included, even at this price. It works exactly the same as on the flagship device above.

There is dual-band, 802.11ac Wi-Fi on board and Amazon has made it possible for you to take the Fire TV Stick on holiday as it has found a way for you to input room and log-in details for connection to hotel Wi-Fi. Clever.

For those without a 4K TV but an Amazon Prime subscription, the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is an inexpensive way to access a variety of content. It's also the cheapest way to get Alexa working through a telly.

Price: £39.99 from Amazon.co.uk, $39.99 from Amazon.com

The Amazon Fire TV 4K is being phased out by Amazon and is no longer available from Amazon directly, but you might be able to snag one from a third-party retailer or second-hand.

It succeeded the 2015 first-gen model and was the first to bring Ultra HD video streaming and other features to the party.

There is a quad-core processor under the hood, 2GB of RAM, a microSD slot for expanding app-download storage and 802.11ac Wi-Fi for greater range, more stability and higher bandwidth than former Wi-Fi standards.

The user experience is the same as the two devices above, but without Alexa support. That means there is a huge range of music, movies and TV shows through the Amazon Prime Video subscription service, but you can also access Netflix content both through its own dedicated app and integrated into the latest user interface. And like all other Fire TVs, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and Demand 5 are available through the apps section, which has plenty of others to download too.

It is 4K Ultra HD capable, but you can't play video in HDR. There's no Dolby Atmos support either, so it's really only worth considering if you find one for around the same price as the Fire TV Stick and would rather the boost in picture resolution.

With the all-new Amazon Fire TV offering more and being actually cheaper than the older Fire TV at launch, you'd be best looking at that. However, if you do see one second-hand it could be worth a punt at around £30 as it does have 4K support and a better processor than the Fire TV Stick.

Price: Originally £79.99

