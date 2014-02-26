  Amazon Prime Instant Video vs Lovefilm Instant: What's the difference?

Amazon has changed the name of Lovefilm Instant to Amazon Prime Instant Video in the UK. Going forward, all the company's movie and TV show streaming offerings will go under the new banner. But does that mean there are any differences to the two services or is it just business as usual?

We look at how the change affects current and future Lovefilm and Amazon customers who want to stream content to multiple devices.

If you are already enjoying the Lovefilm service in the UK there is very little change in terms of what is now available to you.

The name of the product has changed and the logo should now reflect this across the board, but you'll still be able to pay £5.99 a month to get all the same TV shows and movies you were getting before, and more importantly drop in and out of contract as you see fit. First and foremost, this is a branding exercise by Amazon.

If you've yet to transfer your account over to Amazon you now have to Chances are you've probably already done this a long time ago, however.

New to the mix for the first time in the UK is the option to rent and purchase digital downloads of new movies, such as Captain Philips or Despicable Me 2, although this costs extra to the £5.99 a month fee. Content will be downloaded to the device so you can watch it offline and Amazon has said that it will be as aggressive as it needs to be to be relevant in terms of pricing.

It's party time! For zero outlay you've just gained access to unlimited streaming of more than 15,000 popular movies and TV episodes for no extra cash down on a range of devices such as tablets, smartphones, games consoles and smart TVs.

The catch is that you when your Amazon Prime comes up for renewal, the price has jumped from £49 to £79 regardless of whether you want the movies and TV service or not. It's now all or nothing.

Nothing. The service remains unchanged, although how long you've got before you are recommended to go "digital" is anyone's guess at the moment. In the US, Amazon doesn't offer a "by post" service.

You are now required to to pay £79 a year for free unlimited next-day postage on any Prime qualifying item on Amazon.co.uk, have access to over 500,000 books via the Kindle Owners' Lending Library to read them on your Kindle device, and get the ability to stream those 15,000 TV shows and movies - all that for just over £7 more than paying for the monthly Prime Instant Video Service on its own (or a Netflix account).

You'll be able to watch House of Cards and be smug about it.