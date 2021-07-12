The best flatscreen TVs 2021: Boost your viewing experience

(Pocket-lint) - Many of our homes have an entire room centred around a TV. so it makes sense to have the best quality screen possible at that centre point.

Flat-screen TVs have become the norm now for some time, easily overtaking the tubes of yesteryear. Their thin stature makes them easy to place in the room, and most allow for wall mounting to further reduce the space taken up. Screens vary in size between about 28-inches all the way to 80-inches in some cases, though most hover around the 40-60-inch mark.

You won't find any screen with resolutions below HD ready or 720p, while many have 1080p Full HD resolution. A lot more screens are coming with 4K resolution, which is a full four-times more pixels than 1080p, delivering a clear as life image.

Philips Ambilight 58PUS7805/12 58-Inch LED TV

If the 58" size of the Philips Ambilight 58PUS7805/12 LED TV isn't enough, then you're in luck, because the three-sided Ambilight extends the colours from the screen onto the wall.

You get a full 4K resolution with both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The P5 Perfect Picture Engine and HDR10+ combine with the Dolby additions to deliver a fantastic image.

And finally, you can do without a remote control thanks to the equipped Android and Google Assistant, as well as Alexa for further voice control.

Sony KDL-32WD756 400 Hz TV

Sony KDL-32WD756 TV offers a full 1080p HD resolution and with 400Hz framerate, there will be no jittering on the screen, but only a smooth and clear image.

The X-Reality PRO picture processing is made to enhance the clarity of the screen, and the Live Colour Technology pair with that for bolder images.

Samsung 2020 65" Q60T QLED 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV

For that crystal clear image, there's little that will bet the Samsung 2020 65" Q60T QLED 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV.

Its 65" size will secure centre stage in any room, and is plenty big enough for that full cinema experience. This is helped by the Crystal Processor 4K, which adapts the image perfectly to the situation.

Connect to your favourite apps too, with Netflix, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, BT Sport, Amazon Instant Video all available.

It's not the cheapest screen out there, but you do get what you pay for.

Blaupunkt BLA-32/133O-WB-11B-EGP-UK 32-Inch HD Ready LED TV

The Blaupunkt BLA-32/133O-WB-11B-EGP-UK 32-Inch HD Ready LED TV is your straightforward TV screen that doesn't mess with a working package.

It's a 32" screen boasting a 720p resolution. It has JBL speakers, Freeview HD and PVR recording.

Because it's so affordable, it's an easy buy.

TCL 43DP628 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Affordable 4K isn't something you hear about very often, but that's exactly what the TCL 43DP628 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is.

It supports Netflix (4K), Youtube (4K), BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, Demand 5, UKTV Play and Internet Browser

The HDR10 HGL and Micro Dimming technologies controlling brightness, colour saturation, and contrast are highly controlled and optimised for each image onscreen.

On top of all of that, you get Alexa voice control, reducing the need for a remote controller.

Dolby Audio

Hisense 40-Inch 40H5500F Class H55 Series Android Smart TV

The Hisense 40-Inch 40H5500F Class H55 Series Android Smart TV is an affordable full HD TV that's perfect for your lounge.

You can easily connect to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Instant Video, Google TV, Browser to watch all your favourite shows.

You can get it in three different sizes and with the option of adding in a soundbar too.

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV

No one said smart TVs needed to be expensive. And the Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV proves just this.

It is the Fire TV version, and also has Netflix, Pandora, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus connectivity.

This 720p resolution screen would fit perfectly in bedrooms or kitchens, or even a smaller lounge.

Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV

Toshiba is synonymous with quality, so this Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV is a real steal at its price.

It may not offer the full 1080p experience, but for a smaller room or kitchen, it's perfect.

Because it is a Fire TV, it has Alexa voice control, and also connects to a host of other apps to view all your favourite shows.

TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV

The TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV offers one of the most well-connected experiences around.

It has Alexa voice control and connects to Netflix, Skype, Hulu, Youtube, Spotify, Amazon Instant Video, and the potential for more.

It is a direct lit LED screen, offering clear images and better contrast. The 60Hz refresh rate means there won't be any jittering onscreen.

SAMSUNG 65-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series

It's hard to beat Samsung for image quality, and the SAMSUNG 65-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series is no exception.

The 4K image uses Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K for a bright and vibrant image.

The tiny bevels minimise the overall size of the screen and make the image look bigger than it is.