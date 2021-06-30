The best projectors 2021: Home entertainment without limits

(Pocket-lint) - Projectors completely remove the limitations of a screen. They allow you to use your home as an entertainment venue, literally using the walls as your screen.

There are a few limitations, as with everything. How many limitations you have is mostly down to how much you pay for the projector, which shouldn't come as a surprise. The brightness is a major factor, as you won't always have a super dark room to work with. Resolution is another - it's not as easy to achieve high definition images with a projector as it is with a dedicated screen.

But where projectors win is in saving space. So long as you have a clear wall, you can pretty much fit a projector anywhere. And the image can be as large as 350". Try fitting in a screen larger than 65-inch into nearly any room and you quickly find the constraints of the room.

This perfectly shows how the projector is easier to fit into any room. Even if it's not straight, you can adjust the projector to suit your space. And the image can be as big or small as you want. Possibly one of the coolest aspects of a projector is the ease that you can take one with you, especially the portable ones.

DBPOWER Native 1080P WiFi Projector

Outdoor movies watching can be the most fun on warmer evenings. So with the DBPOWER Native 1080P WiFi Projector's 8000 lumen brightness, you'll be getting a clear and perfect image.

A full HD 1080p resolution is on offer, and you can connect via WIFI or cable.

The soft fabric top is great for resting your devices on too.

BIGASUO Full HD Bluetooth Projector

The BIGASUO Full HD Bluetooth Projector focuses on practicality and affordability.

It's far cheaper than many projectors on this list and still comes with some neat features that others don't have.

There are loads of input channels to choose from, it's got a remote control, a carry-bag, a tripod, and even a DVD player on top.

The native 720P resolution may not be as high-def as others, but it will support 1080p.

Optoma HD146X High Performance Projector

For that immersive gaming experience, a projector is hard t beat. The Optoma HD146X High Performance Projector is also built for just that.

With a 500,000:1 contrast ratio, the blacks are deep, which is ideal for dark games.

The 3600 Lumens brightness means you'd need a darker room to fully appreciate the image, but the 16ms response time more than makes up for that for gaming purposes.

And alignment shouldn't be an issue as the DLP DMD single-chip design from Texas Instrument makes sure you're always perfectly aligned.

YABER Y30 Projector

The YABER Y30 Projector is a particularly great projector if you have a space that needs adjustment. The 50° Keystone Correction allows you to set up the projector so it isn't pointing straight at the wall but can be at an angle.

If you have a big wall and a long room, then this is the perfect projector, as it'll give you up to a 350" image.

The 1080p Full HD resolution and 7000 lumen brightness top off the spec sheet.

Epson EH-TW7000 3LCD

When looking for a no-compromise option, the Epson EH-TW7000 3LCD is hard to beat. It'sdefnitely not cheap, but you have to pay for the features that this gives.

Firstly, you get a full 4K UHD resolution. That's four times better than 1080p. At 3000 Lumens, the brightness is plenty too.

Perhaps the biggest draw card is the potential of an absolutely massive 500" image. You're going to have trouble finding a wall that big. But it'll make outdoor viewing a treat.

Artlii Energon 2 Wifi Bluetooth Projector

The Artlii Energon 2 Projector offers both WIFI and Bluetooth, so you can easily connect to your preferred device and watch your favourite shows.

It offers 1080p native resolution but can go up to 4K if the input is good enough. The image offers RBG 17 million colours, and 340 lumens (which is about 9500 lux) and plenty bright enough for most rooms.

BenQ TH685i Projector

The BenQ TH685i Projector is all about minimal lag between the source and the image. The latency is only 8.3ms at 120Hz, which is just fantastic.

Combine that with 3500 ANSI Lumens Brightness and Full HD 1080p and you have a winning combination.

Xgimi Halo Portable Android Projector

There's no denying that the Xgimi Halo Portable Android Projector is striking. It definitely stands out amongst the crowd with its design.

And this also makes it portable too. You get a full HD resolution, and while the brightness isn't the strongest at 800 ANSI Lumen, you'll still be able to watch movies in well-lit rooms.

It has 4D Keystone correction, so the viewing angle will always be great. And to top it all off, the speaker is by Harman Kardon, so the audio is top-notch.

ViewSonic PA503X XGA Business Projector

In an office, you need reliability and clarity at all times. This is where the quality of the ViewSonic PA503X XGA Business Projector stands out.

There are 3,800 ANSI lumens, making the image bright even in lighter rooms.

The Smart Presentation Tools & 5 pre-set Colour Modes are great for businesses, while the 15,000 hours of lamp light means you won't be changing it any time soon.

Writing by Claudio Rebuzzi. Editing by Dan Grabham.