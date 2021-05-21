(Pocket-lint) - Putting a cover on your TV is the best way to protect it from the elements, giving you peace of mind that no harm will come to it if left outside.

Most of the top outdoor TV covers are able to conceal your screen fully - including the bottom and back sections, whether it's mounted to a wall or standing freely. And, as you can probably imagine, the variance in features and performance really doesn't differ too much between each TV cover.

The upshot of this is that you don't really need to overthink this decision too much; simply know how big your TV is and find something from the list of tried and tested picks below that suits your budget.

Clicks Outdoor TV Cover

squirrel_widget_4576706

Click has plenty of outdoor TV covers for users to explore - ranging from 24-inch TVs all the way up to 70-inch behemoths.

They all offer roughly the same design, with velcro straps and zips easily allowing users to completely blanket their TV in the waterproof cover.

Naturally, it's also able to fit around most bracket styles - whether they're extendable, flush or tilting - and there's even a neat pocket at the back to store remotes.

Kolife Outdoor TV Cover

squirrel_widget_4576733

Kolife's outdoor cover is able to provide slightly more broad coverage across TV sizes than its rivals, with its offerings ranging from 22-inch to 75-inch TVs.

The result across the range, as you'd suspect, is very similar. It can keep your TV safe from rain, snow and wind, with the velcro seal helping it remain free from scratches, and users can even throw their remotes into a sizeable pocket on the rear.

Amazon Basics Outdoor TV Cover

squirrel_widget_4576760

TV covers are exactly the kind of thing Amazon Basics exists to help deliver - a simple solution to a problem without asking you to break the bank.

To that end, the company's offering delivers - though there are only three different size options to consider, 30-32-inches, 46-48-inches and 50-52-inches.

Providing they fit your TV model, it's hard to find a more affordable, easy to install and protective option. And, like others, you can even store your remotes.

Easy-Going Outdoor TV Cover

squirrel_widget_4576814

Easy-Going is the only option on this list to give you a choice of colours when choosing your TV cover - with its 11 different size options available in black, camel, grey and brown.

Aside from that, it performs almost identically to the rest of the field. That's no bad thing, mind, with a durable and protective exterior fabric contrasting with the soft interior, which should help prevent any scratches to your display.

It can also amply handle different kinds of mounts, thanks to the velcro seal.

iBirdie Outdoor TV Cover

squirrel_widget_4615073

The folks at iBirdie may not offer the same kind of breadth when it comes to different sizes - offering just six different types of TV cover - but they're another great consideration for those looking for an easy-to-use option.

Actually getting your flatscreen (whether it's mounted to the wall or not) inside is very simple, thanks to the velcro sections, and, like others, there's that all-important section for storing remotes.

The soft material on the inside, which is different to the more durable exterior, will also help your display avoid scratches.

Mounting Dream Outdoor TV Cover

squirrel_widget_4576841

There's no super-compelling reason to plump for Mounting Dream's cover over any of the others on this list, but, if your TV fits within one of its five size options, it's a good one to consider.

Like others, it features total coverage of your TV, with two separate velcro sections to help with getting around either single or double wall mounts.

Depending on which size you pick, it's also one of the more affordable options out there.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.