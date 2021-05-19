Best LED TVs 2021: HD, Full HD and 4K options explored

(Pocket-lint) - With the wide range of TVs out these days, there's no better time to upgrade your viewing experience than now. What better way to do that than to get a new TV. LED TVs have been gradually getting more and more affordable, and the days of tube TVs are long past us. It's amazing just how thin TVs can be. Most can be bolted straight onto a wall, though they will also have a stand of their own.

LED TVs in particular offer excellent colors and are incredibly energy efficient. Their size varies quite a bit. There are 24 inch options for smaller rooms or bedrooms, while a 50 inch TV will be better suited to a living room or lounge, and you can get much larger than that too. Cost plays a big role in it, however, as larger TVs will obviously be more expensive, by quite a long way.

There are other aspects that will play into your decision making. Many LED TVs have smart features, which means they have internet-ready features built-in. You can access all your streaming services and the internet right from your TV instead of connecting a laptop or external device to the screen.

The resolution is a big factor too. Resolution is how many pixels the screen has, or how clear and sharp the image is. LED TVs range from having a 720p resolution all the way to 4K and some even pushing more pixels than that. Most come with 1080p, which is full HD, and what most would be happy with.

Samsung 32-inch Class LED Smart FHD TV 1080P

A 32 inch TV represents an ideal mid-size that can fit into any room. The SAMSUNG 32-inch Class LED Smart FHD TV 1080P has a features a full HD resolution, helped by its Micro Dimming Pro feature to bring excellent image clarity.

It has built-in smart technology that allows it to access the internet and so brings all your online streaming services to you.

The thickness of this 32 inch Samsung is a little larger than some, but if mounted to a wall it shouldn't be noticed.

VIZIO 40-Inch V-Series 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV

And LED TV should be able to do double duty for watching TV as well as playing the newest games. For gaming, the VIZIO 40-Inch V-Series 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV has you covered.

It features a V-Gaming Engine combined with VIZIO IQ Active 4K HDR Processor to deliver a brilliantly clear and active 4K image.

With Dolby Vision HDR and a full array backlight, the colors and contrast are sharp and natural, which is perfect for watching movies as well as getting all the details for gaming.

The smart features have your series binging covered, with access to all the best streaming services out there.

Insignia 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV

The Insignia 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV is a great compact LED TV for small rooms like your bedroom or even kitchen. It has a 720p resolution, which while isn't the full HD experience, is great for a secondary TV.

Because it's the Fire TV Edition, it has a voice control feature with Alexa, so you can change what you're watching while your hands are full of dinner preparation.

The DTS TruSurround audio is crisp and clear, so you won't miss any of your drama even while the kids are shouting or the kettle's going.

And smart streaming means you can connect to all your favorite programs.

TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV

With a 50 inch screen, the TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV is a perfect fit for most living rooms.

The full 4K display, you're treated to four times the resolution of an HD screen, while the High Dynamic Range makes sure the colors and clarity are spot-on.

Roku TV offers over 500,000 movies and series, and if that's not enough, you can connect to all your favorite programs with the smart functions.

Best yet, you don't need to worry about losing the remote, because you can always control the TV with your voice.

Toshiba 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision

Toshiba is one of a few super established names in the audio-visual world. The Toshiba 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision shows yet another example of why they do so well.

This Fire TV Edition offers voice control via Alexa, so you can do everything hands-free. It has a quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU to make sure you're not waiting on results from the smart functions.

The 4K Ultra HD display has over 8 million pixels and an enhanced picture with Dolby Vision.

For how much this Toshiba packs into its 50 inch screen, it is very reasonably priced. Hard to beat, in fact.

Sony 32-inch 720p Smart LED TV

Sony's products are never short on quality, from its materials to its internals, you know you're getting a solid package. The Sony 32-inch 720p Smart LED TV is no different.

It may only have a 720p display, but the quality of those pixels can make some full 1080p displays look dull. A perfect example is the use of Motionflow XR 240. It enhances the refresh so the image never looks like a stop-motion video.

The Smart features give you access to the internet and streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.

But perhaps best of all is that it will make a stylish addition to your room. Something that Sony has nailed.

Hisense 40-Inch Class H4 Series LED Roku Smart TV

Having the Hisense 40-Inch Class H4 Series LED Roku Smart TV in your home means you can have access to all your favourite programs and also that you didn't empty your wallet to get them.

This Roku TV means you have easy usability and access to a number of free and paid-for streaming services.

It's compatible with Alexa, iOS, and Android, meaning whichever smart home system you use can be combined with the TV.

A full HD 1080p display and 40-inch size mean it's a fantastic fit for most homes.

LG Alexa Built-in 50 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVTV

The LG 50 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV packs a whole range of features to bring a fantastic viewing experience to your home.

First off, the 4K display packs a clarity that's hard to rival. This is partly thanks to the quad core Processor, which also lends a hand in its Smart features.

The Magic Remote allows you to use both voice and motion control, and you can also use Alexa or Apple HomeKit.

LG's webOS is there to make your way around your favourite shows. But if gaming is your deal, then the Auto Low Latency Mode has you covered so you don't miss a beat.

VIZIO 65-Inch M-Series Quantum 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV

The VIZIO 65-Inch M-Series Quantum 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV has a list of features far longer than its name, and that's saying something.

The screen has over a billion colors, thanks to Quantum Color, the blacks are deeper because of the Active Full Array backlight, and the UltraBright 800 packs a full 800 nits of brightness. Vizio seems to have everything covered.

The gamers will be super happy too, as the ProGaming Engine gives you a variable rate refresh to keep the motion running smooth.

For the TV watchers, though, SmartCast has you covered. The easy-to-use menu allows you to find all your best shows.

Samsung 2020 65" Q70T QLED 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV

There are few companies who can make a screen quite like Samsung. The Samsung 2020 65" Q70T QLED 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV is a case in point.

With the Quantum Processor 4K you get top-notch clarity in both image as well as audio. Then there are small touches, like the Adaptive Picture that automatically dims the image depending on the light in the room.

One thing that definitely isn't a small feature is the 4K AI Upscaling. It automatically makes upscale all the incoming images of whatever you're watching and increases its clarity and reduces its noise.

And for the gamers out there, the Real Game Enhancer+ with AMD FreeSync and variable rate refresh makes sure you're not skipping across the screen, but have a super smooth display.

Don't expect to get all these amazing features for nothing though. But you're definitely getting a lot for your money.

