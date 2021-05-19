(Pocket-lint) - A TV screen can only get so big without taking up an entire room. But there's been something that's been around before TVs that has always dwarfed them without taking up much room at all, and that's the projector.

Projectors have been available outside the movie theatres for a while, but it's taken some time for the quality to shine. Luckily, nowadays you can even get a tiny projector with fantastic quality images. They're great if you want to change around where you watch movies or your current series. And if you're traveling then it's the perfect companion to take your programs with you.

Now if you're a gamer, then it's possibly even more reason to look at a projector. There's nothing like being properly emerged in a game, and having an entire wall dedicated to a screen will do that like nothing else.

Portable projectors come in a number of different shapes and sizes. Some use Bluetooth, while others use wires. Some are battery-powered and others are plug-in. They all have their benefits and drawbacks. There's certainly an option for anyone in the market for a convenient-sized projector.

AuKing Mini Projector

Portable projectors come don't always need to be on the move. So, if you're looking for something a bit more established, the AuKing Mini Projector is great.

Because it doesn't use a battery source, you're treated to a bright 2600 lumens of brightness.

Depending on the size of your wall, you can have a projection between 32 inches and 170 inches. Good luck finding a TV that big.

The resolution is only 480p, though it is 1080p supported. For this price, though, it's hard to beat.

Vamvo L4200 Portable Video Projector

The Vamvo L4200 Portable Video Projector delivers a 720p HD resolution for a fraction of the price of many other projectors of its size.

You get a bright 3800 lumens display that can go as large as 200 inches. Now you just need to find a big enough wall.

The Vamvo L4200comes with a stylish case to safely take it anywhere you like. It isn't the smallest option, but the specs and price make up for it.

APEMAN M4 Mini Portable Projector

If portability is high on your wish list, then the APEMAN M4 Mini Portable Projector should be a top contender for watching movies where ever you go.

This mini projector comes with a tripod so you can easily set it up where you want. The 1.5-2 hour battery life will fit in most movies, though this can be a bit troublesome if you've got Titanic lined up for the evening.

It's a great companion for travelling, especially when you don't want to watch your favourite series on your phone while there's a perfectly good wall nearby.

ViewSonic M2e Smart Wi-Fi Portable Projector

ViewSonic M2e Smart Wi-Fi Portable Projector offers a full HD image in a compact package.

There are some standout features that justify the price. The autofocus and H/V Keystone make sure you don't need to have the projector pointing straight at the wall. You can use that space you have a adjust the ViewSonic M2e to suit your room.

There are Dual Harman Kardon speakers for awesome audio quality, and an internal 16GB storage means you don't even need an internet connection to watch your shows or movies.

QKK LED Mini Projector

For such an affordable price, the QKK LED Mini Projector still delivers a full 1080p HD image. It may only have a 200:1 contract, but at 2200 lumens, it's definitely bright enough.

You can have the image up to 170 inches, which is huge, and a 5W built-in speaker makes sure you don't need anything external for sound.

The QKK comes with a tripod so it's nice and stable too.

TOPVISION 4000LUX Outdoor Movie Projector

The TOPVISION 4000LUX Outdoor Movie Projector has a bright 4000 lumens to do what it says on the box: play movies outside.

The 3W stereo speakers ensure you don't need to connect anything extra for sound. While it's not a smart projector, you can use the various ports to connect nearly any device to it.

ANd with a 176" max display, this will be perfect for movie nights on the lawn.

AKASO Mini Projector

For an ultra-portable projector, the AKASO Mini Projectorshould be high on the wish list. Its tiny size means you can take it anywhere, or set it up wherever you like.

Because it has only 50 lumens, you'll need a dark room to watch movies with it, but for cookie making or the like, it's perfect.

It uses an internal battery for power, so you could use it anywhere, and the tripod makes sure you'll have a stable mounting.

There are multiple connection ports on the side, but you also have the option of using Bluetooth.

Nebula Anker Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector

The Anker Nebula Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector is as mini as you can get. It's literally as small as a can of coke.

This extremely portable projector even has a 360º Bluetooth speaker integrated into it, so you have a single unit for entertainment.

It has a 4-hour video playtime, perfect for a couple of movies, and a 24-hour audio playtime.

It uses an Android 7.1 operating system to connect to all your favourite streaming services, but you'll have to be content with 480p resolution out of this compact projector

YABER V6 WiFi Bluetooth Projector 8500L

When you want full HD, you can't beat a native 1080P display. That means you'll always get the full HD experience with the YABER V6 WiFi Bluetooth Projector 8500L.

The super bright 8500 lumens output will work in any light, especially with the fantastic 10000:1 contrast.

For that perfect fit in any room, you have four point Keystone Correction, which means you never have to have the ideal lineup.

It's a solid spec projector in a small package.

XGIMI MoGo Pro Native Portable Projector

The XGIMI MoGo Pro Native Portable Projector delivers an excellent image in a unique package.

Connect to it via Bluetooth and use the built-in Android TV 9 to stream from all your favourite services. The Harman Kardon speaker makes sure you don't need another speaker for good sound.

The internal battery ensures you can watch a full-length movie without external power. Great if you want to have a movie night outside. And if you can't get the projector pointed directly at the wall, the auto Keystone correction has you covered.

Writing by Claudio Rebuzzi. Editing by Dan Grabham.