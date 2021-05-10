These DVD players offer great features and picture quality. Discover the best picks from our testing.

We may live in the age of media streaming, but there are still plenty of reasons to own a good DVD player.

Many of us have massive collections of TV and movies in the format, and you can never be sure when a movie might disappear from a streaming service, after all.

While many brands offer DVD players, though, some may not hold the same long-lasting quality as others. You'll be hard-pressed to find big differences between the designs of many DVD players, but the internal components often vary greatly and create big differences in performance.

So, whether you need to replace an old workhorse, or you're just starting a new collection - here are some of the best DVD players.

What is the best DVD player? Our top pick is the Sony BDP-S6700. Other DVD players worth considering are the Panasonic DVD-S700EB-K Sony DVPSR210P, LG BP250 DGBRLLK, and the Panasonic DMR-EX97EB-K..

Our Top Pick: DVD Players

Sony Sony DVPSR210P Beautiful and affordable This is a really impressive DVD player from Sony, offering all the basics in an inexpensive and sleek package. $34.99 at Amazon (US) $44.98 at Amazon (CA)

For

Super affordable

Up to 1080p resolution

Against

Doesn't play Blu-ray discs

This sleek DVD player from Sony looks really nice and classy, with a glossy front and super compact design.

It'll work with both DVDs and CDs, too, so if you hook up a sound system you could have a multi-use box. Unfortunately, it won't play Blu-rays or anything but DVDs.

There's an included remote for easy controls, and it's simple to get it controlling your TV as well, making for an impressive package.

It's a simple DVD player that'll get the job done, and for an excellent price, too.

For

Clean design

Clear images thanks to oversampling

Against

No cables included

The Panasonic DVD-S700 Player gives you smooth viewing without any trouble, with a dustproof design that helps counter any sort of household negligence that could cause the player to malfunction.

Thanks to some nifty tech, it offers playback up to 1080p, which is pretty much par for the course these days.

It will even let you rip your favourite music onto discs, keeping a hard copy for when the internet goes down.

LG LG BP250 Straightforward quality A top quality and stylish DVD player that plays both DVDs and Blu-Rays. $98.85 at Amazon (GB) $221.35 at Amazon (CA)

For

Full HD upscaling

External hard drive playback

Supports 3D and 4K playback

Against

No audio jacks for surround sound systems

Out of date remote controller

The LG BP250 Blu-Ray and DVD Disc Player, covers both bases, meaning it doesn't matter if you're watching a DVD or Blu-Ray disc.

Its muted style will blend in nicely in your lounge too, only coming to life when you need it. It'll also support up to 4K resolution.

One potential major drawback is the fact that it doesn't have the audio jacks to connect to a surround sound system.

It's a fairly strange feature to miss out on, but, for the price, it's something that must have had to go.

Sony Sony BDP-S6700 Superb performance Alongside playing DVDs at their best possible quality, you can use this to turn your TV smart. $109 at Amazon (GB) $140.01 at Amazon (US)

For

Potential for 4K visuals

Turns your TV Smart

Against

Pricier than many

Noisy playback

The Sony BDP-S6700 Blu-Ray DVD Player puts forward a great case for replacing your DVD player, or just buying one in general. It's not your typical single-purpose DVD player, it's quite a bit more.

First off, it basically turns your TV into a Smart TV. Which, for some of us that don't already have that functionality, is actually pretty nifty. So, that means it connects to Wi-Fi and allows you to browse your favourite sites and streaming services.

Some downsides are that it's a fair bit more expensive than other DVD players, and it is fairly noisy during playback, which can get distracting.

Panasonic Panasonic DMR-EX97EB-K DVD Recorder with Freeview HD Top-tier features A top of the range player that allows you to rip DVDs and stream shows. $271.93 at Amazon (GB)

For

DVD ripping

Freeview HD allows for recording your favourite shows

Against

Expensive

Not Blu-ray compatible

The Panasonic DMR-EX97EB-K goes a step further than most DVD players by integrating your normal TV watching. You can program it to record your shows with Freeview HD, making sure you won't miss anything in case you're not around to watch it.

It's an entertainment device that even includes the ability to access external drives, so you can watch things that aren't on a DVD. Better yet, you can rip DVDs and keep another copy handy to watch on other devices besides your TV.

It's also, for our money, the best-looking player in this list, which helps when it's taking up space on a shelf. Aesthetics still matter, after all.

It's not cheap, though. But that's what you have to pay for all the choice features it has.

How to choose a DVD player

DVD players are cheaper than ever. The tech is established and reliable. It really comes down to what you're likely to do with the DVD player besides watch DVDs on it.

Do you want to access the internet, connect to an external hard drive or connect your surround sound system to it? These will all make a difference in your choice. And then there's aesthetics. While most look fairly similar, there are some that stand apart and will look better on a shelf.

So, what should you be looking out for?

Why should you buy a DVD player?

You might have an extensive collection of DVDs and boxsets that you want to watch. And this is the main reason you'd buy a DVD player. They might be a bit of old tech, but they're reliable and easy to use, so might be worth it.

What will you use the DVD player for?

With so many streaming services, it might be hard to justify a DVD player, but they are worth it when you have precious favourites in disc form that you enjoy watching from time to time. And the best thing is that it's a once-off payment and you can watch them whenever you like. Some of these DVD players offer extra features that extend the usage, but more of that below.

What should it look like?

There's not a lot that goes into the design of a DVD player. You'd be hard-pressed to find something that's more than a black rectangle. Though some designs have buttonless facades and glossy finish that look that much smarter. If you're in the market for a better design, then there are options for you. But there's also the basic design with buttons and a simple-to-use display.

Are there any other features?

As you've no doubt read, some of these DVD players have extra features other than the simple DVD playing ability. You can turn your TV into a Smart TV, rip DVDs and CDs, and even play PS3 on one of them. If these features are what you're after, then they're worth the extra money to get a device that's more than a single-purpose machine.

DVD players we also recommend

Here are four other DVD players you should also consider.

Other products we considered

When deciding which DVD players we believe to be the best currently available, we spent hours testing and researching. As with all of our buyer's guides, we consider a range of factors when it comes to recommending devices - and also when a new device enters our top five selections. It's not just about our own testing, either, with consumer reviews, brand quality and value all factoring.

In all of our roundups, there are also many products we test that don't make the final cut. Since they may be the right fit for some people, however, we've listed them below.

