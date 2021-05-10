Best DVD players 2021: Watch your favourite movies at home

(Pocket-lint) - We might live in the age of streaming media, but there are still countless reasons to find value in a good DVD player. Many of us have massive collections of TV and movies on that format, after all.

Moreover, you can never be sure when a movie might disappear from a streaming service, and many more obscure titles are only available on physical formats. So, whether you need to replace an old workhorse or you're just starting a new DVD collection, here are some of the best DVD players on the market.

Sony DVPSR210P

squirrel_widget_4310274

This sleek DVD player from Sony looks really nice and classy, with a glossy front and super compact design. It'll work with both DVDs and CDs, too, so if you hook up a sound system you could have a multi-use box.

There's an included remote for easy controls, and it's simple to get it controlling your TV as well, making for an impressive package.

Jinhoo DVD Player

squirrel_widget_4310299

It might be a less recognisable name, but this is also a really impressive device, and it's barely bigger than the size of a DVD itself.

There's a great blue light that's nice and futuristic to indicate its status, and the included leads and remote will make setting it all up a total doddle.

ELECTOM DVD Player

squirrel_widget_3140695

Electom enters the fray with a super solid DVD player of its own, one that gives great picture quality and can work with HDMI or older cables.

There's also USB input if you need it, rounding out an impressive package that has really decent build quality.

Majority Scholars Compact

squirrel_widget_4310324

With an interesting design that splashes its maker's logo across the top of the box, this is a DVD player that ticks every box you're likely to need.

It's compact and small, easy to fit into a cabinet or TV stand, and has the outputs you'd want, including HDMI. Picture quality should be really good, and the price is right, too.

Tojock DVD Player

squirrel_widget_4310349

Another player with an interesting lightbar that will let you know when a disc is spinning up or the box is powered on, this is a great little box from Tojock.

It's really well priced and comes with cables for an easy start-up process, and works exactly as it says on the tin.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Dan Grabham.