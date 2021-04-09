(Pocket-lint) - Picking up one of the best TV mounts will allow you to fix your screen flush onto the wall and leave the world of TV benches and stands behind.

By installing a bracket to hold your TV on, it's able to rest more like a picture frame than act as the centrepiece of a room, and, depending on which wall you fix it to, you can still achieve perfect viewing angles.

With that said, not all these mounts are created equally. Those promising to lock your TV in place are often slimmer, while still possessing the power to tilt, and chunkier offerings sometimes feature the ability to swivel with an extended arm. In this guide, we'll be focusing solely on the former.

Once you know what kind of bracket you want, it's then paramount to do some measuring. You'll need to know the size of your TV, of course, but you'll also need to know its weight and its VESA specs. This refers to the measuring standard used for wall bracket systems, typically in millimetres, representing the distance between the mounting holes located on the back of your unit.

To work this out, simply measure the distance between the top holes on the left and right, and then get a measurement from a top hole to one of the bottom holes for the second figure.

There aren't too many other distinguishing features between these handy supports, but let us guide you to help make the best decision for your flatscreen.

Mounting Dream TV Wall Mount

squirrel_widget_4416504

If you want a TV mount with an ultra-slim profile that can handle up to 100lbs of TV, Mounting Dream's bracket is one to strongly consider.

Like the rest of the options on this list, it's very affordable, and able to fit TVs measuring between 32 - 55-inches. As is standard, the VESA mounting holes can be adjusted, with a maximum range of 400 x 400mm.

Once installed onto your wall, the mount will only sit 1.1-inch off the surface, while pulling the straps underneath allow it to be released with ease.

Pipishell TV Wall Mount

squirrel_widget_4416531

For users who want a fixed-style bracket but need their TV to tilt down slightly, Pipishell's mount should be a top consideration.

It's able to cater for TVs measuring between 23 - 55-inches weighing up to 99lbs, with the VESA holes able to adjust between 100 x 100mm and 400 x 400mm. It's also very slim, too, coming out just 1.3-inches from the wall once in place.

Naturally, though it isn't advisable to mount on drywall alone, users are able to install the bracket on 8-inch or 16-inch wood stud walls, as well as concrete or brick finishes.

Perlesmith Fixed TV Wall Mount

squirrel_widget_4416556

Perlesmith has another excellent fixed mount for those in need, offering sturdiness that can keep up to 115lb worth of TV locked into position.

As such, it's able to accommodate most flatscreen TVs, being VESA compatible with measurements ranging from 75 x 75mm to 400 x 400mm.

It's also one of the slimmer units you can install, measuring just 1.18-inches from the wall, and installation is one of the simplest to follow.

USX Fixed TV Wall Mount

squirrel_widget_4416608

If the other picks don't take your fancy, USX has another universal design for you to weigh up.

It's able to help most 26 - 55-inch TVs up onto the wall, providing they have VESA fittings of between 75 x 75mm and 400 x 400mm, while also remaining very flush onto the wall - measuring in at just 1.1-inches off the wall.

Like others on this list, it features pullable straps that you can use to release your TV from its fixed state, too, with a spirit level included in the pack to help you achieve an accurate installation.

Perlegear Fixed TV Wall Mount

squirrel_widget_4416634

If you have a TV on the small-medium end and want a seriously affordable mount, Perlegear's fixed offering is likely your best bet.

It comes with a 1-inch profile, helping your TV blend into the space like a picture frame, and can hold up screens measuring between 17 - 42 inches that weigh up to around 66lbs.

Just keep in mind that although this one is designed for smaller TVs, it's still only able to be safely installed on stud, concrete or brick walls.

Mount-It TV Wall Mount

squirrel_widget_4416660

Owners of lighter TV may have their choices restricted slightly - particularly if they have bigger dimensions - but Mount-It's fixed bracket is a solid offering to ponder.

It's designed for most TVs measuring between 32 - and 55-inches - with VESA measurements of between 200 x 200mm and 400 x 400mm - though can only hold up screens weighing a maximum of around 77lbs.

For this slight compromise, you do get a very flush, easy-to-install design, with cable access and release made easy through the pullable handles.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.