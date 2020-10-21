(Pocket-lint) - Picking up one of the best universal remotes can help transform how you control what's showing on your TV, making it easier to flick between all the devices in your setup.

All-in-one remotes allow you to get rid of singular remotes for the soundbar, cable box, streaming devices, and the TV itself, configuring themselves to work with everything. With more and more devices in and around the TV than ever before, too, investing in the right one can offer a real quality of life improvement.

However, despite the concept of universal remotes sounding straightforward, they're not necessarily all created equally - some will give you the ability to tap into multiple devices, while others actually use the 'universal' tag to indicate that they work across any device from one brand.

So you can navigate through the universe of these versatile remotes, we've detailed some of the top options.

GE Universal Remote Control

squirrel_widget_3336497

GE's Universal Remote gives you the option to control up to four separate devices at any given time, meaning your TV, soundbar, cable receiver and Apple TV box will only need one remote.

The device comes pre-programmed for Samsung TVs, though it's able to be configured to pretty much anything from the major brands. However, this compatibility, unfortunately, doesn't stretch to include Amazon's or Roku's streaming sticks.

For those who just want to condense their remote selection, though, this is one of the top picks - easy to set up and use with almost everything in your lineup.

Logitech Harmony 650

squirrel_widget_3336607

Logitech's Harmony 650 is at the entry-level of the company's elite universal remotes. While anything but cheap, they're the ultimate solution for the TV setup with tons of devices.

The model allows you to replace up to five remotes, with over 5,000 brands and 225,000 devices supported.

There's a color screen to let you quickly view and jump into your favorite channels or devices, with the activity buttons letting you quickly adjusting to specific settings.

It's perhaps overkill for the TV casual, but power users and houses with more remotes than actual family members will wonder how they ever lived without it.

Nettech LG23AL

squirrel_widget_3336614

For LG users who need to replace their remote, this is the universal solution.

While other 'universal' remotes aim to simplify your remote collection, this simply gives owners of an LG smart TV a catch-all - something that saves you from trying to hunt down the specific device for your TV.

Naturally, we won't list all the model numbers the Nettech LG23AL is able to work with but rest assured that it can handle your point-and-click needs if you have a relatively recent LG TV.

RCA RCR3273E

squirrel_widget_3336619

It may be basic looking, but RCA's universal remote is one of the cheapest and best options you'll find.

Users can hook it up with up to three devices, with it offering the ability to work with TVs, satellite and cable boxes, and even DVD or VCR players.

It's also extremely simple to get started with - setting it up with a new device just involves searching automatically, by brand or by manual code for your device and confirming.

For those who want DVR controls, it also features this at the top of the remote.

One For All Contour URC1210

squirrel_widget_3489413

One For All offers you pretty much exactly what it says on the tin - a replacement device that can work with pretty much every TV brand you can think of.

Ideal for switching out with an old or broken device, setup is very straightforward - not always a given for remotes - and the Contour's functions are also customizable.

This allows you to replicate your old remote with ease and avoid hours of learning a new configuration and pressing the wrong buttons.

Even better, the price is very reasonable, considering the wide compatibility.

DIRECTV RC66RX

squirrel_widget_3338457

For DirecTV users who need a replacement (or additional) remote to add to their setup, the RC66RX is a great pick.

It works with most of the company's receivers when in IR mode, with the built-in RF feature also allowing it to control the R16, R22, H21, H22, H23, H24, HR21, HR22, HR23, HR24, HR34, and C31 without pointing at the receiver.

Setup can be a bit hit-and-miss, but once you get this beauty working, it represents one of the best deals you can pick up.

One For All URC7110

squirrel_widget_315007

If One For All's Contour remote isn't the one for you, perhaps consider the Essence model.

In truth, it gives you a very similar package to its sibling, and that makes it another good option for those considering replacing their current clicker.

Again, it'll work with any TV you can think of, remain very easy to set up and learn the functions of your old remote and copy them.

You won't even need to aim that close to the TV, given the device is fitted with a 160-degree infrared lens - perfect for lazy days on the couch.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.