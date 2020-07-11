It can be a difficult thing, choosing a new television. There are a bunch of approaches you can take, and priorities you can have - you might start by working out exactly how much space you have for it, so that you know its sizing, or you might be concentrating on picture quality or even just how many HDMI ports it's got.

If you're looking into it, you'll have found that there are loads of TVs out there that sit somewhere from 48 inches in size to 50 inches, all of them really similar in overall size once bezels are taken into account. That's why we've bundled those sizes together for you here, to form a list of the very best televisions in that ballpark.

Panasonic TX-50GX800

This is a 50-inch model, and we think it's an absolutely superb deal when you're considering both price and quality - the picture Panasonic manages here is straightforwardly excellent. 4K and HDR are both fully accounted for, while the latter allow for both HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision, a great set of compatibilities.

Dolby Atmos is also on board to power your sound system, making for a superb all-rounder that uses its HCX chip to upscale content really impressively where applicable. We also think it looks great, with almost no bezel to speak of on three sides. It's a great TV for most people's needs.

LG 49NANO866NA

We're happy to say (and we do it often) that LG has reached the peak of its TV game in the last couple of years - it just keeps putting out great TVs, and this 49-inch beauty is no different. It's a delightful 4K HDR TV with both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision in play, and a really nice design with that curved, wide stand.

Bezels are as tiny as you'd hope for, while LG's webOS system is easy to use and responsive. Colours look superb, response rates are really low which makes for great gaming, and HDMI 2.1 means it's got solid future-proofing, too.

Samsung QE49Q70R

A lot of Samsung's TVs nowadays have an impressive feeling of prestige to them - they're high-quality and often high-cost, but also almost always singularly impressive sets. The QE49Q70R is no different, a 49-inch TV that we're really taken with.

It uses Samsung's trademark QLED tech to power a brilliant display that oozes quality colour and really deep, inky blacks, while the design is absolutely textbook, with tiny bezels and an attractive pair of stand legs (although you will need a wide TV stand to accommodate them).

Philips 50PUS6814

Philips knows its USP in the TV market well, at this point - its lighting expertise means that it can bring Ambilight to the table in a way that other manufacturers can't match, and this 50-inch TV takes advantage nicely. Its subtle backlighting will immerse you further in all manner of media, and is easily adjustable to work how you like.

Away from that, though, the TV is also a great set on its own feet. Its 4K display works nicely with HDR 10+ to make for super-vivid colours, and it manages the top-value combination of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for high-fidelity sound and picture performance. It even has Alexa built into its remote to make for dead easy operation and smart home integration.

JVC Fire TV Edition

Our final pick goes to JVC, which has been putting out really impressive low-budget TVs for some time now, and has continued that fine form by tying in with Amazon on the Fire TV Edition. The 49-inch version is a seriously solid TV for its price, which undercuts the others on this list handily.

It's built nice and solidly, albeit with a slightly less premium feel to some of the others above it, but running Fire TV like it does is a great shortcut - it makes for a really easy system that's got all the apps you want and quick access to movies and TV shows. HDR is on board to make sure that colours look great, too, and it all adds up to a very impressive package at the price.