In the market for a new 55-inch 4K TV? Here are some of the best you can buy right now.

A 55-inch TV feels like it's the current go-to size in the television market. You generally get access to the very newest flagships from the big manufacturers, with all the new bells and whistles they introduce, alongside less expensive options that can be mightily impressive.

On the size front, it also means that your TV is big enough to be a proper home entertainment centre, but not so titanic that it becomes difficult to house or fit in a room. That's why we've gathered together some of the very best 55-inch TVs available, so that you can get a sense of what the market can offer, right here.

If you think you might be able to squeeze a few more inches into your living room, why not check out our best 65-inch 4K TV guide? Or if you need something smaller for a second room or compact space, our buying guide for the best 48, 49 and 50-inch TVs should be your next stop.

Our Top Pick: Best 55-inch 4K TVs

Sony Sony XR-55A95K 1. Best Buy 5/5 10.0 / 10 Simply put, the XR-55A95K is one of the finest televisions that money can buy. Pros Outstanding picture quality across the board

Excellent colour handling

Strong motion performance

Great sound Cons Connectivity could be better

No HDR10+ support

Stand design needs a lot of space Amazon

If you can stomach the price, we think the Sony A95K is one of the best 55-inch TVs that money can buy.

It uses the latest QD-OLED tech to produce an incredible picture with the inky blacks of an OLED alongside great brightness levels for HDR viewing.

What's more, it sounds great straight out of the box, with two bass woofers helping to deliver and full-bodied and impactful sound.

LG LG OLED C2 2. Runner Up 5/5 10.0 / 10 An excellent OLED TV for gamers and movie lovers alike. Pros Stunning 4K picture quality

Good range of sizes

Game-friendly HDMI inputs

Well-equipped webOS smart platform Cons No support for HDR10+ Amazon

While LG offers higher-end OLED panels, we think the C2 is the sweet spot when it comes to price vs performance.

The colour reproduction and contrast levels are second to none and it's brighter than its predecessor, too, which makes it easier to use in rooms with high ambient light.

If you like a bit of gaming, you'll love the variable refresh rate support, which can really elevate your gaming experience to the next level.

Pocket-lint Samsung S95B 55-inch 4K QD OLED Smart TV 3. A Top Pick 5/5 Pros Excellent picture quality

Bright HDR for an OLED

4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM support

Competitive pricing Cons No Dolby Vision

Slightly sluggish operating system

Sound is so-so Amazon

The Samsung S95B is an impressive performer, and utilises the manufacturer’s new QD-OLED TV technology to its full potential. The resulting images are some of the best HDR we've ever seen on an OLED - and it's not a slog to get there. It's pretty accurate right out of the box, with deep blacks and excellent shadow detail sitting alongside saturated colours and punchy highlights - plus motion is top-notch too,

Sound is hampered a little by the strikingly slim design, but Dolby Atmos is still supported here - and while the operating system can be a little sluggish, there's a comprehensive selection of streaming apps and smart features to help make up for that.

Panasonic Panasonic TX-55LZ2000 4. Strong contender 5/5 Pros Superior 4k picture quality

360° Soundscape Pro Dolby Atmos audio

Universal HDR coverage Cons Only two 4K/120Hz HDMI inputs John Lewis

As befits its flagship status, the LZ2000 is a predictably brilliant TV. We've always appreciated the accuracy and cinematic presentation of Panasonic's HCX processing, and here we see it at its best, coupled with a startling dynamic OLED panel.

The set's overall Dolby Atmos delivery is a knockout too. It's more than able to keep pace with blockbuster movie soundtracks, and doesn't hold back in terms of steerage and visceral attack.

If you're a gamer, you'll find yourself well catered to as well. Four HDMI 2.1 ports wouldn't go amiss, but two will work for most setups, and we've not seen Call of Duty Warzone run smoother or look sharper than it does here.

Put simply, the Panasonic LZ2000 is a blockbuster, if you can get your hands on it in your country.

Samsung Samsung QN95B 5. Also great 5/5 10.0 / 10 Samsung's Neo QLED range offers something a little different in a high-end market dominated by OLED TVs. It has far brighter peak performance, for starters. Pros Impressive picture quality

Class-leading local dimming

Cutting-edge processing

Big sonic delivery

Superb gaming performance Cons Still no Dolby Vision

Redesigned smart platform is disappointing from an ergonomic perspective Amazon

The Samsung QN95B takes the company's Neo QLED tech to the next level, with some of the best images we've ever seen from a TV.

Thanks to class-leading local dimming the images are bright and punchy, but blacks remain suitably inky and the shadows detailed. When you add in the AI-enhanced 4K neural processor, the resulting pictures are wonderfully detailed and vibrant.

The QN95 also benefits from some elegant slimline styling and solid build quality, plus the One Connect box remains a great idea that makes wall-mounting a doddle. Samsung has managed to cram in a wealth of speakers too, so the audio quality is impressive, and gamers are catered to as well, with incredibly low input lag and 4K/120Hz support.

Philips Philips OLED907 6. Worth considering 4.5/5 Pros Cinematic picture performance

Outstanding contrast and dynamic range

Really solid sound performance

Ambilight is as gorgeous as ever Cons Can be unforgiving with lower quality content

A little pricey - but coming down Amazon

The Philips OLED+907 is a superb TV that will do its utmost to make everything you're watching look its absolute best.

Of course, 4K HDR content benefits the most from this, but the vast majority of your telly watching - be it SD, HD or SDR - can be taken up a visual gear by pairing it with the OLED+907.

This is only supported by a fantastic integrated soundbar, a nice and convenient design and good features for gamers, that actually trump the flagship OLED+937.

That's before we even talk about Ambilight, which looks as great here as ever, and remains a huge reason to choose a Philips TV over any of its competition.

Panasonic Philips OLED807 7. A Good Choice 5/5 10.0 / 10 Ambilight makes the difference, with Philips offering something unique, while also pushing superb picture quality from its OLED TV. Pros Exceptional picture quality

Good value for what?s on offer

Wide-ranging HDR support Cons Complex menu structure

Manual tweaking required for best results

Ambient modes cause black crush Amazon

The Philips 55OLED807 ticks every box. Its picture quality combines the extra punch you get with the latest ‘EX’ type of OLED panels, with the excellent sharpness and vibrancy made possible by Philips' great P5 processing.

It looks a million dollars with its slim metallic frame and Ambilight enhancement, too, and even sounds good despite its trim design. For its price, it makes for incredible value.