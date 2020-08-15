(Pocket-lint) - Surveying the TV industry not only now but in recent years, you'd be forgiven for thinking that no one wants a television any smaller than 55 inches - from the way most lines launch, and the looking at the priority being placed by most of the big manufacturers, big screens are where the focus is for most of them.

That doesn't mean, though, that you can't find some amazing, impressive displays at smaller sizes. In particular, we've found that for many people a 43-inch TV hits the sweet spot - it's not small, by any means, but also isn't so big that it becomes something you have to organise your entire room around. That's why we've gathered together some of the very best models available on the market right now for you to peruse.

Samsung QE43Q60T

squirrel_widget_263587

Samsung has got masses of classy TVs to pick from, including multiple at this size, and take the top spot on our list because it's still producing truly premium sets at 43 inches. That does mean that the QE43Q60T is the most expensive TV on our list, as well as the best.

It's a gorgeous set, with slim legs as its stand, and packs Samsung's trademark QLED display to bring pinpoint clarity to bear. It's got HDR10+, and 4K resolution, making it about as good-looking a picture as you could want for. It runs Samsung's own Tizen OS with access to all the major apps and services you're likely to need and does so snappily and responsively.

LG 43UN81006LB

squirrel_widget_263603

LG is right at the top of the game at the moment, making TVs that constantly make us want to upgrade even if we've got new models - and even more, when we don't! The 43UN81006LB is another really impressive set, which again isn't the cheapest, although others down this list will oblige on that front.

It's a great smart TV with 4K onboard and a webOS operating system that's easily navigated. It's even got features like the filmmaker mode that you might have heard about in recent months, letting you watch content as it was intended. The picture is gorgeous, and while it might not be LG's cheapest option at this size, it's just about our favourite.

TCL 43EP658

squirrel_widget_235435

TCL has grown over recent years into one of the biggest-selling TV makers, which is due in no small part to some aggressive pricing, and that's where this model also succeeds - it's quite simply great value. You're not necessarily getting the absolute best picture quality on the market, but you're nonetheless being treated to 4K at a price that would have seemed farfetched a couple of years ago.

Android OS means that it's a really simple, easy-to-use TV, and has great app compatibility, and while it won't win design awards, per se, it's still perfectly nice to look at. Again, at its price, these all become even more impressive.

Philips 43PUS6704

squirrel_widget_263632

If you're intrigued by Philips' Ambilight technology, which throws out colour-matched backlighting to enhance your immersion in whatever content you're playing, this is a great way to get into it without splashing much cash - it's a welcome bonus here.

You also get lovely 4K picture quality and compatibility with both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, which is great given the price Philips has slapped on it. As it runs Philips' own Saphi OS it doesn't quite have the smarts of Philips' other Google TVs, but HDR 10+ means that the overall picture package offered is really impressive.

Sony KD43XG70

squirrel_widget_263633

Sony's Bravia TVs might not quite be the all-conquering sellers they were in its bouncy-ball TV ad heyday, but they're still often extremely high-quality reliable sets. That's a great description for the KD43XG70, which boasts lovely 4K HDR quality, with beautiful colour profiles and great detail.

It's got some nice touches included a cable-tidying system that's genuinely helpful and a slim, non-intrusive design that blends into the background of most rooms nicely. In the UK you'll also get Freeview Play on board as standard, which is great and ensures your on-demand needs will be immediately met.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.