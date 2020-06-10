Whether you're the sort of person that watches something feature-length every evening, or you just want a setup in your home that means the occasional movie night is a little more involved than just using a TV would be, home projectors are a superb option.

They're a great way to get a really big-screen experience without having to leave your home, and dimming the lights to project a movie or TV show still has a sense of occasion that's nice and fun.

There are countless projectors out there to choose from, though, including a wide range of much more expensive 4K projectors but for this list, we're going to concentrate on full HD projectors. We've rounded up some of the very best on the market for your browsing pleasure.

Epson has nailed two of the most important factors when it comes to a great projector - price and picture quality. It's pretty difficult, and very risky, to look for anything much cheaper than this unit and still get a decent product, but that doesn't mean this is a bargain-bin projector.

It's got an excellent display with impressive brightness and great contrast, and you can tune the image to be between 30 and 300 inches, making it great even if the size you'll be projecting it at might be subject to change. If you're looking for a full HD projector, this is the obvious pick for our money.

It's a good chunk more expensive, but LG's projector makes up for that price increase with some great quality-of-life features. It's an ultra-short-throw projector, meaning that it goes right up against the wall you'll be viewing it on, and that makes it great if you don't want to bolt anything to your ceiling or haul out a big unit whenever you need it. In fact, it's borderline portable.

The picture, meanwhile, is really solid, too, although it can't compete with a larger projector when it comes to brightness, so you will need a dimmed room. The reality is that this is a projector to pick up if you know you won't use it often, but want flexibility as part of the package.

With truly impressive brightness for the price, ViewSonic's projector is a great alternative to the Epson we've put in our top spot, although it'll cost you a little more. It also manages a great depth of colour and indeed variety.

It's not much of a looker, but that's not the biggest concern when it comes to a projector, so if it's got a slightly utilitarian style to it you can probably forgive it. The fan might also be a little loud in operation, but the reality is that the picture quality easily makes up for small downsides.

You can pick up a standard W2000 if you want to save a bit of money, and still get a great experience, but we like the additional brightness that the Plus model brings to the table, which is so key to enjoying your projection experience. This is a super projector, even managing to pack in capable speakers for a great all-round package.

It's also easy to set up and works nicely if you're planning to game, as well - a smoothing mode works nicely for any Call of Duty: Warzone sessions you might like to set up.

That said, we've focussed more on the gaming side of things for our final pick - after all, for a large number of people picture quality is most important when they're gaming, although not many projectors aim squarely at that market. This model from Optoma does just that, with impressive results.

The key here is the lack of input lag, which is hugely short for a projector at this price-point, and means that you can game with total responsiveness, which other competitors will noticeably miss out on. It's a perfect package if you want to blow up enemies on a blown-up screen.