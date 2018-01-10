Best TVs of CES 2018: Sony, Panasonic, LG and more

CES, the Consumer Electronics Show, held annually in January in Las Vegas is traditionally the launch platform for a new era of TVs.

If you're looking to buy a new TV - perhaps to watch the 2018 Fifa World Cup - or just because it's time to update, then the TVs of CES are the best place to start. These are the TVs that are going to dominate the headlines in 2018: they are the latest and greatest.

We've been walking the halls of CES 2018 to pick out the best.

It's almost no surprise to find the LG W8 on this list. It's a follow-up to a similar LG Signature TV in 2017 that's as unique as it is wonderful. The panel itself is just that: there's no bezel, no plastic lump on the back no connections, apart from the barely noticeable ribbon that drops down the accompanying soundbar.

That Dolby Atmos soundbar drives the TV and is also the source of all the connections, so you're not only getting great sound, but those great LG OLED visuals too.

You'll notice that there's an "AI" in the name. This is because these TVs are smarter than ever, now offering voice navigation and Google Assistant integration, so you'll be able to talk to your TV to turn off the lights or check the weather - as well as searching content or changing the volume.

The LG AI OLED W8 will be available in 77 and 65-inch sizes and remains something of a novelty. You'll have to have to properly installed on the wall, but once you do, you'll revel in the 4K HDR performance. There's support for all the latest HDR formats, including Dolby Vision and there's a new ɑ9 processor that claims to boost the rendering performance and colour accuracy.

There's no word on the price of date for the W8 just yet.

LG's "more normal" flagship is the AI OLED E8 - note the AI again - and this takes all the goodness of the W8, with the same 4K HDR performance boosted by that ɑ9 processor as the W8 and layers it into LG's picture-on-glass design.

In this instance there's a more conventional design with a stand, although it's still strikingly slim, apart from the lower section of the rear where all the connections and brains live.

Handling the sound - and promising Dolby Atmos support again - is a 60W soundbar that runs across the bottom of the TV. If it's anything like the 2017 E7, it could be all the audio you need for your TV.

The LG AI OLED E8 will be available in 55 and 65-inch sizes, prices and dates are still to be confirmed.

Panasonic's TV announcements have focused on OLED in 2018 so far. The 77-inch EZ1000/1002 from 2017 remains, but the company is now saying that the FZ950 (the EZ950 was a tier below in 2017), is a better performer than the old flagship. That's progress.

The design might be familiar as the FZ950 carries a soundbar across its width at the bottom that is tuned by Technics, but this TV will be available in 55 and 65-inch sizes, so appealing to core domestic customers.

Changes have been made, however, with the most powerful image processor the company has ever made that promises ever better performance. That is thanks to a new dynamic look-up table, which Panasonic says will make sure the colour stays in check.

Unlike the LG AI OLED, there's no support for Dolby Vision, but Panasonic is throwing its might behind HDR10+, a rival format that's gaining support as a dynamic HDR solution. There will be content available from Amazon Video at launch, so it's not just pipe dream either.

There's no price on these TVs yet, but they will be available in Spring 2018.

Following up on the highly-lauded Bravia A1, Sony has a new 2018 OLED TV. It's similar to the 2017 set in many ways, using an OLED panel with a 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme, but available in 55 and 65-inch sizes.

It also features the Acoustic Surface speakers where the drivers are behind the display, for a totally minimal look, while still being able to deliver great sound. The big change from the A1 is that you now have a rather more conventional stand on a A8F, whereas the A1 was an easel design, so not ideal for placing in all homes.

Otherwise, this is an Android-powered Sony TV, loaded with connectivity, including compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant (if available in your country), so you can control your TV by talking to your Amazon Echo, for example.

It will also support Dolby Vision.

There's no word on pricing, but the A1 started at £2800, we we're expecting something similar.

Sony has made some excellent TVs over the past years and the flagship LED is usually one to take notice of. The Sony Bravia XF90 leads the charge for LCD, powered by the same excellent picture processing chip as the Bravia A8F, the 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme.

The XF90 is available in a wider range of sizes, however, spanning 75, 65, 55 and 49-inch sizes, so will offer a much wider variety of prices too.

To resolve big screen problems like blur, Sony has is using a new X-Motion Clarity technology, using the local dimming and backlight control to ensure fast moving images remain sharp.

It also supports Dolby Vision - which is rather more rare for LCD sets - while also running on Android TV and offering support for Alexa and Google Assistant.

In terms of design it's been made to match the new Sony Atmos soundbar - the XF9000.

There's no word on pricing yet.

This one is a bit of a cheat, because it's not really a consumer product, yet, more of a prototype that may well indicate the future of Samsung TVs.

The Wall is described as a "modular TV", in that the MicroLED structure means that it can be assembled in pretty much any size depending on requirements, rather than using a defined size of panel. That may have bespoke commercial interest, but it's probably not viable for average consumers because of the cost.

And cost is concern as MicroLED is a relatively new technology that's being pitched as a rival for OLED and manufacturing to scale might not make it cost effective.

The similarity to OLED is that the tiny LEDs themselves are the light source - just as they are with OLED - but there's no organic element, so it's potentially brighter, with better viewing angles while also being able to switch off to create those perfect blacks.

Outside of The Wall, Samsung isn't going to be making announcements of its TVs until March 2018, so there was nothing viable at CES for you to get excited about.