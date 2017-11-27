Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK TV deals: 4K, HDR, OLED TVs and more
Black Friday has been and gone and emptied our wallets in the process. But now we're onto Cyber Monday, which means more deals on TVs are there for the taking.
Whether you're looking to get yourself a new TV for Christmas, or if you're more interested in the greatest TV for the 2018 World Cup, then if you missed out Black Friday, you have a second chance to buy on Cyber Monday.
Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals
Amazon has been hosting deals since the 17 November, but that hasn't stopped the retail giant from carrying on through to Cyber Monday, where further discounts can be made. Some of the deals are only available to Prime Members, so if you don't have Prime, now might be a good time to sign-up.
- Click here to see all the Amazon deals
- LG UJ630 55-inch 4K HDR TV for £539 (save £180) - see this deal here
- Sony Bravia WE753 49-inch Full HD HDR TV for £399 (save £351) - see this deal here
- Sony Bravia KD43XE7093B 43-inch 4K HDR TV for £449 (save £251) - see this deal here
- Toshiba U5766 55-inch 4K HDR TV for £439 (save £160) - see this deal here
- Panasonic TX-ES400B Full HD TV for £330 (save £170) - see this deal here
- Panasonic TX-65EX700B 4K HDR TV for £1099 (save £800) - see this deal here
AO.com Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals
AO.com has some decent savings on 4K TVs for Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year too.
- LG OLED B7 for £1499 (save £300) - see this deal here
- Toshiba 43U6763DB 43-inch 4K HDR TV for £329 (save £70) - see this deal here
- Samsung MU6500 65-inch curved 4K HDR TV for £1229 (save £470) - see this deal here
- Hisense N5300 65-inch 4K TV for £779 (save £120) - see this deal here
- Hisense N5500 49-inch 4K HDR TV for £369 (save £80) - see this deal here
- LG UJ630 49-inch 4K HDR TV for £419 (save £80) - see this deal here
- Panasonic TX-58EX700B 4K HDR TV for £789 (save £80) - see this deal here
Argos Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals
Argos has a range of TVs that are already discounted for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Here are some of the most interesting models:
- LG SJ950 55-inch 4K HDR TV for £1099 (save £150) - see this deal here
- Hisense N5300 65-inch 4K HDR TV for £799 - see this deal here
- Philips PUS6272 55-inch 4K HDR Ambilight TV for £579 - see this deal here
- Panasonic TX-40EX700 4K HDR TV for £489 - see this deal here
Currys PC World Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals
Currys PC World has a lot of offer across a range of technology and TV is no exception. Here are some of the good deals on offer:
- LG OLED C7 65-inch 4K HDR OLED TV for £2499 (save £1800) - see this deal here
- LG OLED C7 55-inch 4K HDR OLED TV for £1499 (save £1000) - see this deal here
- LG OLED B7 55-inch 4K HDR OLED TV for £1499 (save £1500) - see this deal here
- LG OLED B7 65-inch 4K HDR OLED TV for £2499 (save £500) - see this deal here
- LG Signature OLED W7 for £4999 (save £2000) - see this deal here
- Samsung MU7000 75-inch 4K HDR TV for £2299 (save £700) - see this deal here
- Samsung MU6470 55-inch 4K HDR TV for £699 (save £350) - see this deal here
- Samsung QE55Q6 55-inch 4K HDR TV for £1199 (save £600) - see this deal here
- Sony Bravia XE9005 55-inch 4K HDR TV for £1199 (save £500) - see this deal here
- Sony Bravia KD651A1 OLED TV for £3999 (save £700) - see this deal here
- Panasonic EX580 49-inch 4K HDR TV for £529 (save £170) - see this deal here
- Sony UBP-X800 4K Blu-ray player for £279 (save £121) - see this deal here
John Lewis Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals
John Lewis is running a Cyber Monday event, although in most cases, prices are price matched against the competition. The thing to note about John Lewis though, is that you get a 5 year guarantee included with every TV.
- LG OLED B7 for £1499 (save £1000) - see this deal here
- Sony Bravia KD55A1 OLED for £2499 (save £200) - see this deal here
- Click here to see John Lewis deals
